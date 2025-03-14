Prudence Foundation launches 2025 Disaster Tech Awards and partnership with AVPN



EQS Newswire / 14/03/2025 / 04:45 CET/CEST



Awards and partnership to drive innovation and investment in climate and health resilience

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 March 2025 - Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc, announces the return of the SAFE STEPS Disaster Tech (D-Tech) Awards for its fourth edition in 2025. The awards bring together innovators from around the globe to showcase their technology solutions and innovations that enhance disaster resilience.This initiative aligns with Prudence Foundation's focus area to build community resilience against disasters exacerbated by climate change and its impacts on health. The finals will take place on 11 June, 2025, featuring two solution tracks: "Climate & Health" and "Smart Resilience". The competition offers over US$150,000 in cash prizes and in-kind contributions from strategic partners, live pitch opportunities at Echelon Singapore 2025, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud technology support. The 2025 D-Tech Awards are supported by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Amazon Web Services E27 , and AVPN Applications are now OPEN for entries until 21 March, 2025. Details of the application criteria, timeline and other relevant information can be found here In the COP29 Special Report on Climate Change and Healthpublished by the World Health Organization (WHO), Climate Change is the biggest threat to human health. UNEP's Adaptation Gap Report 2023states that current flow of climate adaptation finance to developing countries falls short by 10-18 times, and calls for scaled up funding for climate and health solutions. To address funding gaps in global climate technology, Prudence Foundation is partnering with AVPN to unlock financing support for market-ready solutions that are prepared to scale. This 18-month project includes developing a knowledge product to guide investors, providing capacity-building support to innovators, and fostering investment flow into climate and health adaptation solutions., said, "At Prudence Foundation, we believe technological innovation has a significant role to play in improving disaster preparedness, recovery and resilience. With climate change resulting in more frequent and intense disasters across the world, the need to build resilience and support solutions that mitigate or respond to disasters has never been greater. Through the D-Tech Awards and in partnership with AVPN, we aim to create a supportive ecosystem to help innovative solutions to scale and enhance community resilience in the face of increasing risks exacerbated by climate change"."The intersection of climate change and health demands urgent, collaborative action. AVPN's partnership with Prudence Foundation, through the 2025 D-Tech Awards, is a powerful step towards building a robust ecosystem for climate and health innovation. By mobilising our network of social investors and leveraging our expertise in impact-driven capital, we will accelerate the development and scaling of solutions that protect vulnerable communities and build lasting resilience across Asia, "saidHashtag: #Prudential

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prudence Foundation

Resilient Communities, Today and Tomorrow

Established in 2011 in Hong Kong, Prudence Foundation is the community investment and philanthropic arm of Prudential plc. The Foundation builds Financial Wellbeing, and Climate and Health Resilience for underserved Asian and African communities. We are committed to sustainable, long-term solutions that empower individuals and communities to make informed financial decisions, access affordable financial products, as well as be more prepared and protected against climate related health risks. We actively engage in public-private partnerships, collaborate with governments, NGOs, communities, and other private sector entities to build collective efforts for lasting change. To date, our programmes are implemented across 16 markets in Asia and Africa, reaching millions of people.



For more information: www.prudencefoundation.com



About SAFE STEPS D-Tech

SAFE STEPS D-Tech aims to find, fund, and support innovative technology solutions that enhance disaster resilience. The programme focuses on addressing real-world challenges before, during, and after natural disasters by promoting advancements in Climate & Health and Smart Resilience. Through partnerships with the United Nations Office of Disaster Risk Reduction, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Amazon Web Services, and E27, the initiative offers grants, mentorship, and global recognition to innovators, helping to strengthen community resilience and save lives.



For more information: www.safestepsdtech.com



About AVPN

AVPN is the largest network of social investors in Asia, comprising over 600 funders and resource providers across 33 markets. Our mission is to increase the flow and effectiveness of financial, human, and intellectual capital in Asia by enabling members to channel resources towards impact. As an ecosystem builder, AVPN enables its members to connect, learn, act, and lead across key pillars and improve the effectiveness of deployed capital, bringing local field needs, regional expertise, and policy insights to the forefront.



For more information about AVPN and our work, please visit our website and read our latest Annual Review 2023/24.

News Source: Prudential plc