SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’290 -1.6%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0944 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’764 -0.5%  Bitcoin 32’860 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9221 0.5%  Öl 73.3 0.4% 

21.06.2021 03:11:00

PRT Introduces over 2,700 OEM Quality Products in Southeast Asia

BUFORD, Ga. and SINGAPORE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Ride Technology (PRT), the premium brand of ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corporation Limited (SHA: 603089) one of the largest exporters of Shocks, Struts and Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, announces more than 2700 OEM quality products that supports more than 10,000 vehicle models in the Asian Aftermarket for light vehicles, SUV's and pick-ups.

PRT (Performance Ride Technology) to Introduce Over 2700 OEM Quality Products to support over 10,000 models in Southeast Asia

PRT offers Shocks, Struts and Complete Strut Assemblies applications for the most popular car models in the Southeast Asia region such as the Honda CR-V, Toyota Camry, Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the best-selling Toyota Corolla. 

Since entering the Southeast Asian market, PRT's main objective has been to provide OEM quality products that achieve the highest manufacturing standards, while attuning to the different needs of its customers. 

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers. "These 2,700 products comes to expand our application range and coverage for more than 10,000 vehicle models including the most popular cars in the Southeast Asian market. As OE manufacturer, our mission at PRT is always offer the OEM Quality for all our products," highlights Bruno Bello, Category and Marketing Manager at PRT.

PRT is also a top choice for distributors due to the brand's credibility and experience. A brand with more than 25 years of manufacturing expertise with global certifications and modern plants that can produce over two million Shocks per month.

More information about the PRT products can be consulted through our customer relationship service by calling +66 (61) 541-5546 or through our website www.prtautoparts.com, also follow us in our social networks @prtautopartsasia

Media Contact:
Tel: +66 (61) 541-5546 
Email: MEDIA-ASIA@AUTOPARTS.COM

SOURCE PRT (Performance Ride Technology)

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Ausverkauf an den Rohstoffmärkten
18.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
18.06.21 SMI-Anleger von Zinssorgen wenig beeindruckt
18.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält weiterhin / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA unterschritten
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unter 34'000-US-Dollar-Marke: Bitcoinkurs im Sinkflug
Goldman Sachs: Das denken Hedgefonds-Manager wirklich über Bitcoin & Co.
Analyst sagt Apple für 2022 Marktbewertung von 3 Billionen Dollar voraus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Hedgefonds: Bitcoin schlägt Gold in puncto Aufwärtspotenzial
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum
JPMorgan-Analyst: Dem Bitcoin steht ein Bärenmarkt bevor
Diese Aktiensektoren sind unter Experten derzeit die beliebtesten
Novartis-Aktie: Novartis mit positiven Studiendaten zu Zolgensma
Daimler-Chef: CO2-Neutralität 2039 inzwischen "konservativste Szenario"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit