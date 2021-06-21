|
21.06.2021 03:11:00
PRT Introduces over 2,700 OEM Quality Products in Southeast Asia
BUFORD, Ga. and SINGAPORE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Ride Technology (PRT), the premium brand of ADD Industry (Zhejiang) Corporation Limited (SHA: 603089) one of the largest exporters of Shocks, Struts and Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, announces more than 2700 OEM quality products that supports more than 10,000 vehicle models in the Asian Aftermarket for light vehicles, SUV's and pick-ups.
PRT offers Shocks, Struts and Complete Strut Assemblies applications for the most popular car models in the Southeast Asia region such as the Honda CR-V, Toyota Camry, Suzuki Grand Vitara, and the best-selling Toyota Corolla.
Since entering the Southeast Asian market, PRT's main objective has been to provide OEM quality products that achieve the highest manufacturing standards, while attuning to the different needs of its customers.
PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers. "These 2,700 products comes to expand our application range and coverage for more than 10,000 vehicle models including the most popular cars in the Southeast Asian market. As OE manufacturer, our mission at PRT is always offer the OEM Quality for all our products," highlights Bruno Bello, Category and Marketing Manager at PRT.
PRT is also a top choice for distributors due to the brand's credibility and experience. A brand with more than 25 years of manufacturing expertise with global certifications and modern plants that can produce over two million Shocks per month.
More information about the PRT products can be consulted through our customer relationship service by calling +66 (61) 541-5546 or through our website www.prtautoparts.com, also follow us in our social networks @prtautopartsasia
Media Contact:
Tel: +66 (61) 541-5546
Email: MEDIA-ASIA@AUTOPARTS.COM
SOURCE PRT (Performance Ride Technology)
