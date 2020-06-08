Proxim and Uniprix Pharmacies Support Victims of Domestic Violence

Largest network of Quebec independent pharmacists partner with SOS Violence Conjugale

MONTREAL, June 8, 2020 /CNW/ -Today, Quebec's largest network of independently owned pharmacies, Proxim and Uniprix are announcing a new campaign aimed at supporting victims of domestic violence, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The current COVID-19 crisis is challenging for all Quebecers, but even more so for those who are vulnerable and at risk during this quarantine period," said Alain Arel, President and GM of Proxim and Uniprix. "This initiative demonstrates our commitment to play an even greater role supporting and protecting the well-being of the communities we serve",

In these uncertain times, it is important for communities to be aware of the measures available to help women, men and children who may experience abuse at home. Proxim and Uniprix pharmacies play an important role in raising awareness and providing resources, as they are one of the first essential points of contact for families in their communities and an integral part of the Quebec healthcare system.

"To succeed in making a tangible difference for victims of domestic violence, it's important to work together to inform, support and give access to resources across Quebec, " said Jocelyne Jolin, Executive Director for SOS violence conjugale. "The Proxim and Uniprix initiative will create opportunities and facilitate the victims' path to safety."

"As front-line health professionals who are easily accessible, our pharmacists will be able to provide the support directly to victims in need", added Paule Racine, Vice-President of Marketing, Retail Pharmacies at Proxim and Uniprix.

The over 260 participating Proxim and Uniprix pharmacies are able to provide a safe place for victims to contact SOS Violence Conjugale. Victims will be treated with complete confidentiality and discretion and can express their situation safely with trained guidance. During the campaign, pharmacies will have a purple dot on the front door of the secure room, as well as informational posters within the pharmacies to indicate where and how victims can get the support and resources they need.

Participating pharmacy locations will be updated frequently on respective banner websites in order to inform the network's involvement in real time.

About Uniprix

Founded in 1977, Uniprix is one of the largest groups of independent pharmacists in Quebec. The company offers services to a network of more than 330 pharmacies across the province. Year after year, Uniprix ranks among the most admired companies in Quebec. Uniprix is one of dix pharmacy banners owned by McKesson Canada. For more information, visit the Uniprix website.

About PROXIM

PROXIM was created in 2006 following the consolidation of independent pharmacist-owners. With over 280 pharmacies throughout Québec, pharmacist-owners affiliated with PROXIM are leading health professionals in their community. Their priority is to provide specialized and customized support to their patients for improved health. PROXIM is one of six pharmacy banners owned by McKesson Canada. For more information, visit: www.groupeproxim.ca.

About SOS Violence conjugale

Serving the entire population of Quebec since 1987, SOS violence conjugale offers bilingual, free, anonymous and confidential 24-hour reception, assessment, information, awareness, support and referral services. - seven days a week to victims of domestic violence and to all those affected by this problem. SOS violence conjugale wishes to contribute to improving the safety of all victims of domestic violence. These services are available by telephone, by TTY for deaf people or by email.

http://www.sosviolenceconjugale.ca/

https://www.groupeproxim.ca/

https://www.uniprix.com/

SOURCE PROXIM