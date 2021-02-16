SMI 10’908 -0.3%  SPI 13’625 -0.2%  Dow 31’527 0.2%  DAX 14’065 -0.3%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’726 -0.2%  Gold 1’795 -1.3%  Bitcoin 43’127 1.1%  Dollar 0.8920 0.2%  Öl 63.5 0.2% 

16.02.2021 21:23:00

ProWriters Partners with Pondurance to Bring World-Class Security Services to Policyholders

PAOLI, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ProWriters announces a partnership with Pondurance, a leader in cyber security delivering world-class managed detection and response (MDR) services and 24/7/365 real-time cyber incident response (IR). As a result of this partnership, ProWriters is able to be more proactive with policyholders to reduce cyber risks.

(PRNewsfoto/ProWriters)

Cyber events are increasing in frequency and having a named team is the first step to quick remediation should an incident occur. The services available with the ProWriters and Pondurance partnership are meant to lower risk with Pondurance's MDR services and reduce the size and impact of a cyber event with Pondurance's IR services. This partnership brings value to the client in addition to their insurance and services that come with a policy.

"Having known the ProWriters team for years, I know their commitment to customers and continually bringing value to their brokers and their brokers' customers. We are happy to be able to work with ProWriters to help them evolve their value-add and extend their customers capabilities to help the policyholders continually reduce cyber risk through an approach of continuously monitoring critical assets as well as having incident response capabilities in place in advance of an actual event," Doug Howard, CEO of Pondurance.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Pondurance and thrilled to be able to bring value to our brokers, their clients, and to the carriers that we work with. The experience that Doug and the Pondurance team brings to the table will enable us to provide services to risks that we place at no cost to our brokers' insureds, while at the same time reducing their risk and improving their incident response capabilities. Additionally, our carriers will see risks with improved ability to detect and respond to cyber events," Brian Thornton, CEO of ProWriters.

About Pondurance: Pondurance gives industries facing today's most pressing and dynamic cyber security challenges access to cyber security experts that will continuously hunt, investigate, validate and contain threats so your own team can focus on what matters most. Their experts include seasoned security operations analysts, digital forensics and incident response professionals, as well as compliance and security strategists. They provide always-on services to customers seeking broader visibility, faster response and containment, and more unified risk management for organizations.

About ProWriters: ProWriters was founded in 2012 as a wholesaler offering Errors and Omissions (E&O), Directors and Officers (D&O), Employment Practices Liability (EPL), Crime, and Cyber Insurance for all businesses. In 2018 ProWriters launched Cyber IQ, a comparative rating portal for cyber insurance where brokers can instantly market their accounts and canvas the market to efficiently find the best terms for their clients while automating the coverage comparison process. ProWriters has focused on using technology to make the placement of SME business more efficient for retailers and carriers, bringing better terms to retailer's clients, while at the same time marrying that technology with product expertise. For more information, please visit www.prowritersins.com

CONTACT:
Jenn Ellis, ProWriters
Jenn.Ellis@prowritersins.com
(484) 497-9724

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prowriters-partners-with-pondurance-to-bring-world-class-security-services-to-policyholders-301229299.html

SOURCE ProWriters

