Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'228 0.3%  SPI 13'077 0.2%  Dow 30'039 2.8%  DAX 12'356 1.5%  Euro 0.9782 1.0%  EStoxx50 3'362 0.9%  Gold 1'666 -0.4%  Bitcoin 19'409 1.6%  Dollar 1.0002 0.3%  Öl 94.6 2.4% 
0 CHF Kommission 0 CHF Kommission auf US-Aktien
14.10.2022 00:05:00

Providers Now Have Free Access to Latest Diabetes Technology in One Place

Newly Enhanced Danatech Website Includes CGM Insurance Lookup Tool

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All healthcare professionals caring for people with diabetes now have access to vital information about the latest diabetes technology in one place through the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists' (ADCES) newly revamped danatech website.

(PRNewsfoto/American Association of Diabete)

Launched in 2018, danatech has been updated and enhanced. ADCES now provides free danatech access to all healthcare professionals, from the nurse who is trying to determine if insurance will cover a prescription for a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to the provider who wants to compare the various insulin pumps to the radiologist who wants to know whether a patient should remove their device before having an MRI. Site visitors can also access training and education on the devices, including many for continuing education (CE/CME) credit. Many of these offerings are free.

"The number of people with diabetes is skyrocketing and there aren't nearly enough specialists to treat them all, healthcare professionals in multiple practice settings are caring for people with diabetes," said Leslie Kolb, DrPH, MBA. BSN, RN, chief science, practice and learning officer for ADCES. "But many are not familiar with the multitude of new technologies and devices available to those who need them the most. These technologies and devices generate the data that allows for effective care planning and danatech helps healthcare professionals get up to speed so they can collaborate with their patients most effectively to self-manage their diabetes."

The easy-to-navigate site includes information on apps and digital therapeutics designed to prevent, manage and/or treat diabetes and features:

  • CGM insurance lookup tool to determine whether a patient's insurance pays for a CGM prescription.
  • Information for all brands of CGMs, insulin pumps and insulin/medicine delivery systems.
  • Free and fee-based training and education for CE/CME on the various devices.
  • Three certificate programs: Putting Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Into Practice, Connected Insulin Devices and The Art of Telehealth.

"While some of these resources are available elsewhere, it's piecemeal, whereas danatech brings it all together," said Kolb. "For example, if a provider wants to compare insulin pumps to determine which would be best for a patient, they'd have to visit each of the manufacturer's websites individually. Now they don't."

Contact: Danielle McNary, 312-601-4805
                                dmcnary@adces.org 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providers-now-have-free-access-to-latest-diabetes-technology-in-one-place-301649155.html

SOURCE Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES)

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13.10.22 Luxusgüter - Eine Tasche voller Top Picks / Idorsia - Attraktive Konditionen
13.10.22 Volkswagen erzielt mit Porsche-Börsengang Milliarden
13.10.22 Julius Bär: u.a. 15.00% p.a. 13.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) mit Lock-In auf Microsoft Corp, Adobe Inc, SAP SE
13.10.22 Marktüberblick: Gerresheimer nach Zahlen fest
13.10.22 Vontobel: BRCs mit Barrierebeobachtung am Laufzeitende
13.10.22 SMI vor US-Daten stabil
12.10.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
12.10.22 DAX Ausblick – Alles bleibt wie es ist, im Abwärtstrend
11.10.22 Thomas B. Kovacs: Krisensicher Anlegen als Privatanleger
07.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'566.61 17.66 4SSM5U
Short 10'782.08 13.27 2SSMRU
Short 11'116.11 8.99 5SSMCU
SMI-Kurs: 10'227.90 13.10.2022 17:31:55
Long 9'710.15 18.80 VSSM6U
Long 9'420.33 11.88 SMIFBU
Long 8'972.49 8.00 VSSMEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert deutlich: CS offenbar erneut Gegenstand von US-Steueruntersuchung - Neuer Leiter IT Schweiz ernannt
VAT-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Umsatz deutlich verbessert
Krypto-Regulierung als Chance? Darum könnte sich der Bitcoin-Preis verdoppeln
Wisekey-Aktie in Grün: Raumfahrt-Kooperation mit Schweizer Armee
Zwei Jahre nach Ende der Partnerschaft: Intel will Apple als Kunden zurückgewinnen
Darum legt der US-Dollar zum Euro und zum Franken zu
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Donnerstag im Ausverkauf
Das ist der Big Mac Index im Juli 2022

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich schwächer

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag wieder auf rotem Terrain, konnte aber zu Handelsende noch ins Plus drehen. Der deutsche Leitindex musste seine anfänglichen Gewinne zunächst abgeben, konnte aber nach einem Ausflug auf tiefrotes Terrain wieder zulegen. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit