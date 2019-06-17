17.06.2019 17:51:00

Providence Business News Names Custom Computer Specialists on its Best Places to Work 2019 list

LINCOLN, R.I., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Computer Specialists, Inc. (Custom), formerly Unicom Technology Group, a leading IT solutions provider is pleased to announce that they have been named as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island. This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Rhode Island, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses.

The 2019 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island list is made up of 60 companies, broken down by size of the employer. The companies were judged based on human resource policies and confidential surveys of employees compiled by Best Companies Group.  In front of a crowd of 750 people, the Custom team received the prestigious 2019 Best Places to Work Rhode Island honor at an awards ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza's Garden Pavilion in Warwick on June 13th.  Custom was recognized as a 2019 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island winner in the Medium Business category having between 50 and 149 employees.

"I am so proud of our team.  Custom has been providing technology services to support the goals of school districts, city and state agencies and organizations throughout the Northeast for forty years.  We could never have achieved this success without attracting the industries' best and brightest talent," said Suzanne McLaughlin, Vice President and General Manager at Custom Computer Specialists.  

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Click here to learn more about this award!

About Custom Computer Specialists

Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists helps Northeast public and private sector clients get maximum value from their IT investments. Custom's unique combination of privately owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to architect client-centric solutions that deliver results. http://www.customtech.com

