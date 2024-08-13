ProVen VCT plc: Publication of a supplementary prospectus

ProVen VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

13 August 2024

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Companies”) announce that they have published a supplementary prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the offers for subscription by the Companies issued on 16 January 2024 to raise up to £40 million by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with each raising up to £15 million (together with an over-allotment facility for each company to raise up to a further £5 million).

The Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules and Section 87G of Financial Services and Market Act 2000 following the publication of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 29 February 2024 by each of the Companies (the "2024 Accounts").

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus and the 2024 Accounts have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Supplementary Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: http://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus is also available from the following website: www.proveninvestments.co.uk/

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820