Proven VCT Aktie [Valor: 19915296 / ISIN: GB00B8GH9P84]
03.07.2024

ProVen VCT plc: Issue of Equity

Proven VCT
0.62 GBP 4.10%
ProVen VCT plc 

Issue of equity

3 July 2024

The Directors of Proven VCT plc announce an allotment on 3 July 2024 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 16 January 2024. 2,592,761 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 67.6p, based on the latest net asset value of 65.2p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 29 February 2024.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 269,488,787 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


