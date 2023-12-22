ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the nine months ended 30 November 2023

ProVen VCT plc (the "Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the nine-month period ended 30 November 2023. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance

Unaudited

30 November

2023 Unaudited

31 August

2023 Unaudited

31 May

2023 Audited

28 February

2023 Pence Pence Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share ("NAV”) 65.0 62.7 64.3 65.5 Dividends paid to date* 82.75 82.75 80.75 80.75 NAV plus dividends paid to date 147.75 145.45 145.05 146.25

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 7 November 2023, the Company announced an interim dividend for the year ended 28 February 2024 of 1.5p per share. This dividend was paid on 15 December 2023 to shareholders on the register at 17 November 2023. The payment of this dividend will reduce the NAV shown above of 65.0p at 30 November 2023 to 63.5p per share.

Investment portfolio summary at 30 November 2023

Cost

£'000 Valuation

£'000 Luxury Promise Limited 5,680 9,202 MPB Group Limited 1,684 8,259 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 4,731 6,987 Gorillini NV (t/a Gorilla) 2,437 5,985 Social Value Portal Ltd 2,458 4,787 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 2,729 4,618 Access Systems, Inc. (t/a Access Pay) 3,737 4,121 Utilis Israel Ltd (t/a Asterra) 1,809 4,023 DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc. (t/a Lumar) 3,827 3,959 Dealroom.co B.V. 2,707 3,787 WS HoldCo, PBC. (t/a WiredScore) 3,733 3,660 Lupa Foods Limited 694 3,343 Dash Brands Ltd 2,718 3,247 Not Another Beer Co Ltd (t/a Lucky Saint) 2,797 2,797 Chattermill Analytics Limited 2,793 2,793 Papier Ltd 2,770 2,770 Litchfield Media Limited 1,405 2,739 Yardlink Ltd 2,680 2,680 Moonshot CVE Ltd 1,388 2,385 Doctify Limited 2,222 2,222 Other venture capital investments 52,914 26,170 Total venture capital investments 107,913 110,534 Cash at bank and in hand 56,085 Other net current assets 1,227 Net assets 167,846

Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 30 November 2023

Investment additions

£’000 MOTH Drinks Ltd 84 84

There has been no investment activity in the period from 1 December 2023 to the date of this announcement.

Changes to share capital Ordinary

Shares

of 10p each As at 1 September 2023 259,258,564 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 30 November 2023 (1,143,648) Shares issued during the 3 months to 30 November 2023 - As at 30 November 2023 258,114,916

In the period from 1 December 2023 to the date of this announcement, 1,075,458 Ordinary Shares were issued under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme ("DRIS”) in relation to the dividend paid on 15 December 2023.

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 September 2023 to 30 November 2023 or in the period from 1 December 2023 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.proveninvestments.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End