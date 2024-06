ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc



Transaction in own shares



20 June 2024

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announces that, on 20 June 2024, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:

No.

purchased Price paid

per share % of class

in issue Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each 5,258,994 51.97p 1.65%

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 7845 7820

