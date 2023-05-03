Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Proven Growth and Income VCT Aktie [Valor: 10269902 / ISIN: GB00B5B7YS03]
03.05.2023 17:52:56

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Total voting rights

Proven Growth and Income VCT
0.50 GBP -5.66%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
3 May 2023

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Proven Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company”) announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 30 April 2023, are summarised as follows:

 Shares in issueVoting rights per ShareVoting rights
Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each304,559,0611304,559,061
Total voting rights  304,559,061
    

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled. 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End


