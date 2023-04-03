SMI 11'073 -0.3%  SPI 14'489 -0.4%  Dow 33'571 0.9%  DAX 15'597 -0.2%  Euro 0.9946 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.0%  Gold 1'976 0.3%  Bitcoin 25'857 0.0%  Dollar 0.9133 -0.2%  Öl 84.9 6.5% 
03.04.2023 15:54:35

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Total voting rights

Proven Growth and Income VCT
0.53 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
3 April 2023

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Proven Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company”) announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 March 2023, are summarised as follows:

 Shares in issueVoting rights per ShareVoting rights
Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each300,929,1161300,929,116
Total voting rights  300,929,116
    

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled. 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End


