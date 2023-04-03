|
03.04.2023 15:54:35
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Total voting rights
ProVen
Growth and Income VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
3 April 2023
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Proven Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company”) announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 March 2023, are summarised as follows:
|Shares in issue
|Voting rights per Share
|Voting rights
|Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each
|300,929,116
|1
|300,929,116
|Total voting rights
|300,929,116
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Hellofresh SE
|125932783
|55.00 %
|19.00 %
|Nordex SE / Schneider Electric S.A. / Siemens Energy AG.
|125932784
|60.00 %
|16.50 %
|AMS AG
|125932785
|49.00 %
|15.50 %
The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
- End
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Proven Growth and Income VCT PLC
Analysen zu Proven Growth and Income VCT PLC
Sparkojote : Auf Sparpläne setzen und Cash bereithalten | BX Swiss TV
Welche Themen sind auf der Invest 2023 für Privatanleger besonders relevant und welche Rolle spielt Angst in der aktuellen Situation?
Diese Fragen beatwortet Thomas B. Kovacs alias «Sparkojote», YouTuber, Finanzinfluencer und Unternehmer heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.
🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreisrally sorgen für neue Inflationsängste: Dow fester -- SMI gibt nach -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend höher
Die Wall Street präsentiert sich uneinheitlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag schwächer, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kommt. Zum Wochenstart schlossen die Märkte in Fernost stärker.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}