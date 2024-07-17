Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Proven Growth and Income VCT Aktie [Valor: 10269902 / ISIN: GB00B5B7YS03]
17.07.2024 18:31:13

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Result of AGM

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

17 July 2024

Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) of Proven Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 17 July 2024, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.30pm on 15 July 2024, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:

Total VotesFor – specificFor – discretionFor - totalAgainstTotalWithheld
1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts11,682,094543,23912,225,33333,04012,258,37353,469
       
 95.30%4.43%99.73%0.27%100.00% 
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy11,009,121600,54911,609,670542,88712,152,557159,285
       
 90.59%4.94%95.53%4.47%100.00% 
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report10,948,140672,63011,620,770550,28212,171,052140,790
       
 89.95%5.53%95.48%4.52%100.00% 
4. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.5p11,766,643482,53812,249,18138,17912,287,36024,482
       
 95.76%3.93%99.69%0.31%100.00% 
5. To re-appoint the Auditor 11,314,320536,90711,851,227321,50512,172,732139,110
       
 92.95%4.41%97.36%2.64%100.00% 
6. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration11,565,480543,23912,108,719141,94012,250,65961,183
       
 94.41%4.43%98.84%1.16%100.00% 
7. To re-elect Marc Vlessing as a Director11,327,855573,36211,901,217350,74412,251,96159,881
       
 92.46%4.68%97.14%2.86%100.00% 
8. To re-elect Natasha Christie-Miller as a Director11,167,983570,55711,738,540449,72612,188,266123,576
       
 91.63%4.68%96.31%3.69%100.00% 
9. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director11,425,620564,22511,989,845224,45412,214,29997,543
       
 93.54%4.62%98.16%1.84%100.00% 
10. To re-elect Anna Kuriakose as a Director11,370,998570,55711,941,555283,09712,224,65287,190
       
 93.01%4.67%97.68%2.32%100.00% 
11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares11,007,9891,147,97012,155,959102,16312,258,12253,720
       
 89.81%9.36%99.17%0.83%100.00% 
12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights10,455,2001,328,02911,783,229484,92712,268,15643,686
       
 85.22%10.83%96.05%3.95%100.00% 
13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares11,027,2021,138,70012,165,902116,30812,282,21029,632
       
 89.78%9.27%99.05%0.95%100.00% 

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national- storage-mechanism

Beringea LLP Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820


