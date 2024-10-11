Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Proven Growth and Income VCT Aktie [Valor: 10269902 / ISIN: GB00B5B7YS03]
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity and Closure of Offer for Subscription

Proven Growth and Income VCT
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company”)

Issue of equity and closure of offer for subscription

11 October 2024

The Directors of Proven Growth and Income VCT plc ("the Company”) announce an allotment on 10 October 2024 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 16 January 2024. 3,129,865 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 55.2p, based on the latest net asset value of 53.2p, being the net asset value as at 31 May 2024 of 54.7p per Ordinary Share less the 1.5p dividend paid on 16 August 2024.

Application for the Issue Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 318,130,913 Ordinary Shares.

Consistent with the announcement on 10 June 2024, the combined offer for subscription for the Company and ProVen VCT plc, which opened on 16 January 2024, closed on 27 September 2024 at 3pm BST.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


