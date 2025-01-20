ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’025 0.3%  SPI 16’024 0.3%  Dow 43’488 0.8%  DAX 21’005 0.5%  Euro 0.9447 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’167 0.4%  Gold 2’707 0.2%  Bitcoin 96’271 3.8%  Dollar 0.9081 -0.7%  Öl 79.8 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger Technology135706599Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842
Top News
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Montagnachmittag entwickeln
Buffetts Portfolio im Fokus: So bewerten Analysten die Aktien des Börsengurus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Darum zeigt sich der US-Dollar gegenüber Euro und Franken deutlich leichter
Uniper-Aktie in Rot: Milliardär Kretinsky im Fokus - Interesse an Uniper-Beteiligung?
Suche...

Proven Growth and Income VCT Aktie [Valor: 10269902 / ISIN: GB00B5B7YS03]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.01.2025 17:50:22

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity

Proven Growth and Income VCT
0.49 GBP 12.64%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Issue of Equity (DRIS)
17 January 2025

The Company announces that it has on 17 January 2025 allotted 1,094,340 Ordinary Shares of 1.6187p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 1.25p per Ordinary Share paid on 17 January 2025.

The shares were issued at 50.25p per share (being the latest published Net Asset Value adjusted for the dividend of 1.25p paid on 17 January 2025).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application is being made to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities respectively. It is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the shares will commence on or around 31 January 2025.

Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 316,620,312 which is also the total number of voting rights.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End


Nachrichten zu Proven Growth and Income VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Proven Growth and Income VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11:38 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Geschichtsträchtiger Montag
09:38 Marktüberblick: Asiatische Aktienmärkte im Rallymodus
09:26 Pharma-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
17.01.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
17.01.25 Treasury Cash Market Penetration (TCMP): Shifting from Primary Dealer to TRACE Data
16.01.25 KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.01.25 Julius Bär: 12.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
16.01.25 Video: Strukturierte Produkte - was macht sie so besonders?
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’540.15 19.76 BSSMGU
Short 12’820.96 13.54 UMBS6U
Short 13’293.60 8.80 U80SSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’025.27 20.01.2025 17:30:00
Long 11’558.61 19.92 BBQSEU
Long 11’271.06 13.54 S5TMYU
Long 10’776.27 8.73 SSOMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Meyer Burger-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Meyer Burger erhält zusätzliche finanzielle Mittel
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Bitcoin im Fokus: Thomas Peterffy warnt vor möglichen Risiken 2025
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Tag der Amtseinführung von Donald Trump: SMI letztlich fester -- DAX steigt vorübergehend über 21'000-Punkte-Marke und schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Was wurde 2024 aus 10'000 Euro-Investments in in Tesla-Aktie, BYD-Aktie & Co.?
Tesla-, NVIDIA-Aktien & Co.: Droht 2025 die Wende bei den Highflyer-Aktien?
FARTCOIN Kurs Prognose – ist der neue Memecoin gerade erst am Anfang seiner Rallye?
Formycon erhält EU-Zulassung für Biosimilar zu Bayer-Augenmittel - Aktien stärker

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten