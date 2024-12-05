Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Proven Growth and Income VCT Aktie [Valor: 10269902 / ISIN: GB00B5B7YS03]
05.12.2024 16:53:26

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity

Proven Growth and Income VCT
0.48 GBP -5.94%
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the "Company”)

Issue of equity

05 December 2024

The Directors of Proven Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 05 December 2024 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 6 November 2024. 1,797,547 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 53.38p, based on the latest net asset value of 51.5p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value per Ordinary Share as at 31 August 2024.

Application for the Issue Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 315,525,972 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


