ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc



Director/PDMR Shareholding

9 July 2024



ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on 3 July 2024, certain directors, and their closely associated persons, purchased ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Natasha Christie-Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase under Offer for Subscription

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0.561 44,561

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total



£0.561



44,561



£25,000

e)

Date of the transaction

3 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-