SMI 11’080 -0.2%  SPI 14’258 -0.2%  Dow 34’060 0.7%  DAX 15’154 -0.9%  Euro 1.1019 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’997 -0.5%  Gold 1’771 -0.6%  Bitcoin 48’390 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9087 -0.1%  Öl 68.6 2.3% 
30.04.2021 03:50:00

ProV International Collaborates with Global Leader in Scale Technology for Better Service Management

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProV International, the technology global consulting firm that helps organizations streamline their customer, employee, and digital experiences, has published an inspiring case study. The international IT firm, coveted for its service management solutions, successfully partnered with a leading scale technology manufacturer for accelerating the customer experience.

The case study is the documentation of effective project implementation in alignment with client objectives. The ProV International team employed day-to-day field service solutions for simplifying the workload.

Fairbanks Scales, the heavy-duty innovators supplies industrial vehicle scales & has been a leader in scale technology since 1830. Today, Fairbank Scales provides the largest market offering of truck weighing equipment and has carved a niche as a reputable & accurate mission-critical weighing equipment supplier.

ProV International helped this leader achieve their vision of innovation with their one-stop IFS field service solutions. IFS FSM is ranked among the top Field Service Management solution providers with ten years of cumulative experience. The IFS field service software offers integrated services spanning across FSM implementation, infrastructure/cloud spaces, field service training, integration to third party system & security.

For the ProV team, the path to field service adaptation posed diverse challenges. The client came with a dynamic network of sales & service representatives and distributors and an active customer base of about 700 customers in multiple locations. ProV helped Fairbanks IT warm up to FSM installation and implement customized solutions befitting the set milestones. The ProV team improved backend team experiences by customizing the field service management client baseline features.

As the client had multiple challenges set for the team, ProV responded by assessing the problems & gaps from ground zero by assigning a designated field service expert. The team also assisted the client in designing training sessions & demos for the end-user of the field service product.

With a hard nudge & encouragement, the team refreshed and updated the client's backend experiences along with the management workflow. In a rapidly digitizing world, Field service management software helps leaders like Fairbanks stay ahead of the curve with the right IT partner & support. ProV aims to solve this need for innovation by stepping in with solutions that give clients the cutting-edge.

About ProV International. Inc
ProV International is a global IT consulting firm that specializes in streamlining processes, increasing service quality and keeping workplace productivity high. We promise to reduce your business's complexity with innovative tech solutions you won't be able to find anywhere else.

Serving a large spectrum of customers, we believe and invest in your organization's vision and goals. Start a conversation with us at https://www.provintl.com/contact-us

Press Contact

Lisa Wiggins
813-281-2959
https://www.provintl.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prov-international-collaborates-with-global-leader-in-scale-technology-for-better-service-management-301280807.html

SOURCE ProV International. Inc

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

29.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Valora Holding AG
29.04.21 Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen
29.04.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
29.04.21 Stimmung bleibt freundlich
29.04.21 Weekly-Hits: Hedging-Strategie – Passendes Werkzeug / Tesla – Positive Sondereffekte
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Türkei verbietet Zahlungen mit Cyberdevisen: Kryptobörse kollabiert
PolyPeptide-Aktien mit fulminantem Börsendebüt
Wall Street schlussendlich fester -- SMI fällt letztlich zurück -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen freundlich aus dem Handel
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS könnte Kandidatur von VR Gottschling wohl zurückziehen
CS-Aktie unbewegt: Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag - Fortschritte bei Abwicklung der Greensill-Fonds
Clariant-Aktie knickt ein: Clariant in den USA in rechtliche Auseinandersetzung involviert
Moderna will 2021 bis zu einer Milliarde Corona-Impfdosen liefern - Aktie fällt zurück
Straumann-Aktien dank kräftigem Wachstumsschub auf Rekordhoch
Swisscom-Aktie nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal klar höher
Logitech-Aktie freundlich: Logitech steigert Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn deutlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit