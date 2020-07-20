Protos Security Hires Nathaniel Shaw as Chief Executive Officer

NORWALK, Conn., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Services Holdings, LLC (dba Protos Security), the leading tech-enabled security services company in North America, announced that it has hired Nathaniel Shaw as Chief Executive Officer.

Protos Security, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, has more than doubled since Southfield's investment in February 2019. The CEO addition reflects Southfield's commitment to bringing talent and resources to build upon the success of Protos' founders and management partners.

Andy Cook, Partner at Southfield Capital, stated, "Protos Security is an exciting investment for Southfield and we are enthusiastic to have Nat onboard to continue Protos' strong growth trajectory. The team has developed a platform with a unique approach and technology in the security services industry and it is resonating with customers. With the founders moving into different roles within the organization, we are excited to bring in Nat Shaw as CEO to lead the company. His proven track record of building and growing service companies on a national scale is a great fit for Protos."

Mr. Shaw said, "I'm excited to join the team at Protos Security as Chief Executive Officer. In partnering with Southfield, we are building the leading tech-enabled security services company in North America. Already the industry leader in grocery, drugstores, and other sectors, we will grow aggressively into additional sectors and end-markets, and pursue continued growth through accretive acquisitions. It's my privilege to join the talented team at Protos and to partner with Southfield Capital."

Prior to joining Protos Security, Nat served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC, one of the fastest growing and largest privately held providers of facility services in North America. Mr. Shaw has over 25 years of experience in the facilities services industry, working in private equity backed and publicly traded companies, across various functions including executive management, growth, marketing, business development and entrepreneurship.

About Protos Security

Protos Security is a technology enabled security services company offering managed, monitored, and direct guard security program solutions for a wide spectrum of customers across North America. Protos Security prides itself on delivering a high touch service, actionable insights, transparency and program flexibility for its clients. For more information on customized solutions to protect your business, please visit www.protossecurity.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in exceptional, growing companies in the lower middle market outsourced business services sector. Southfield targets companies with $4 - $12 million in EBITDA and partners with owners and management teams that are enthusiastic about scaling their operations through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information on Southfield Capital, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

