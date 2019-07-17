|
17.07.2019 17:03:00
Protiviti's Intern Day of Service to Help Non-Profits Across U.S. on July 19
MENLO PARK, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
More than 230 college student interns participating in the summer internship program at global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) will volunteer during the firm's annual U.S. Intern Day of Service. The students will be joined in some cities by hundreds more employees, executives, clients and family members.
WHAT:
The sixth annual Intern Day of Service. Protiviti's interns will volunteer on Friday in 23 U.S. cities concurrently for a variety of non-profit organizations including: Rise Against Hunger (Charlotte); Ronald McDonald House (Pittsburgh); SHARE Food Program (Philadelphia); Food Lifeline (Seattle); and the American Cancer Society – Hope Lodge (Tampa), among several others.
Examples of Protiviti Intern Day of Service projects include:
WHEN:
Friday, July 19, 2019 (various times depending on location; contact Protiviti for exact times per location)
WHY:
The annual Intern Day of Service is a staple in Protiviti's summer internship program because of the firm's dedication to volunteerism and community service. The inclusion of interns in Protiviti's community initiatives has proven successful in helping them to understand the firm's fundamental values and culture, while also providing them with an opportunity to give back to the local communities where they are living and interning for the summer.
Several of the Intern Day of Service activities will support Protiviti's year-round, award-winning, community service initiative known as 'i on Hunger,' which has provided more than eight million meals for the hungry around the world through meal-packing events, food drives and meal delivery efforts since its inception in 2014.
WHERE:
Volunteer events will take place in the following markets: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle, St Louis, Tampa and Washington, D.C.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protivitis-intern-day-of-service-to-help-non-profits-across-us-on-july-19-300886410.html
SOURCE Protiviti
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow leichter -- SMI im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Wall Street präsentiert sich schwächer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Mittwoch zulegen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex DAX leicht abgibt. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Börsen in Fernost abwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}