Protiviti's Intern Day of Service to Help Non-Profits Across U.S. on July 19

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: More than 230 college student interns participating in the summer internship program at global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) will volunteer during the firm's annual U.S. Intern Day of Service. The students will be joined in some cities by hundreds more employees, executives, clients and family members.







WHAT: The sixth annual Intern Day of Service. Protiviti's interns will volunteer on Friday in 23 U.S. cities concurrently for a variety of non-profit organizations including: Rise Against Hunger (Charlotte); Ronald McDonald House (Pittsburgh); SHARE Food Program (Philadelphia); Food Lifeline (Seattle); and the American Cancer Society – Hope Lodge (Tampa), among several others.









Examples of Protiviti Intern Day of Service projects include:









Atlanta interns and their Protiviti advisors will volunteer with non-profit organization 100 Black Men of Atlanta to help the Johnson STEM center paint the floor of its robotics lab, providing a space for students to collaborate on extracurricular STEM projects



In Boston, interns will serve dinner to guests at local non-profit Friends of the Homeless Women's Woods Mullen Shelter



Protiviti interns in Los Angeles will participate in a trash clean-up of Venice Beach



New York City interns will join with City Meals to deliver meals to the homebound elderly in Manhattan



In Orlando, interns will volunteer with non-profit organization Feet First to build emergency water filtration systems for people around the globe who don't have access to clean drinking water







WHEN: Friday, July 19, 2019 (various times depending on location; contact Protiviti for exact times per location)







WHY: The annual Intern Day of Service is a staple in Protiviti's summer internship program because of the firm's dedication to volunteerism and community service. The inclusion of interns in Protiviti's community initiatives has proven successful in helping them to understand the firm's fundamental values and culture, while also providing them with an opportunity to give back to the local communities where they are living and interning for the summer.









Several of the Intern Day of Service activities will support Protiviti's year-round, award-winning, community service initiative known as 'i on Hunger,' which has provided more than eight million meals for the hungry around the world through meal-packing events, food drives and meal delivery efforts since its inception in 2014.





