|
01.09.2022 22:20:00
Prothena to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 8, 1x1 investor meetings will be held
- Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, a fireside chat will be held at 5:15 PM ET
- H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 14, a fireside chat will be held at 9:00 AM ET
- Cantor Neurology & Psychology Conference on Thursday, October 6, 1x1 investor meetings will be held
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Idorsia AG / Logitech International SA
|120866047
|51.00 %
|19.00 %
|AMS AG
|120866048
|55.00 %
|17.30 %
|Tesla Inc.
|120866049
|49.00 %
|16.00 %
A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.
Media and Investor Contact:
Investors
Jennifer Zibuda, Director, Investor Relations & Communications
650-837-8535, jennifer.zibuda@prothena.com
Media
Michael Bachner, Senior Director, Corporate Communications
609-664-7308, michael.bachner@prothena.com
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Prothena Corporation PLC
Analysen zu Prothena Corporation PLC
Höhepunkt der Inflation bereits erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
Wie steht es um die globalen Wachstumsprognosen? Wird es zu einer Rezession kommen? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Roxane Spitznagel, Ökonomin bei Vanguard, ob die Inflation bereits ihren Höhepunkt erreicht hat und wie weit die EZB die Zinsen anheben wird.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngeschlagene Stimmung: Dow letztlich in Grün - Techwerte schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handelstag tiefrot -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Markt schloss den Donnerstagshandel schwächer ab. Anleger in Deutschland nahmen ebenfalls Reissaus. Die US-Börsen tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}