Prothena Corporation Aktie
Prothena to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Prothena Corporation
27.53 USD -0.15%
DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 8, 1x1 investor meetings will be held
  • Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, a fireside chat will be held at 5:15 PM ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 14, a fireside chat will be held at 9:00 AM ET
  • Cantor Neurology & Psychology Conference on Thursday, October 6, 1x1 investor meetings will be held

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.

About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media and Investor Contact:

Investors
Jennifer Zibuda, Director, Investor Relations & Communications
650-837-8535, jennifer.zibuda@prothena.com

Media
Michael Bachner, Senior Director, Corporate Communications
609-664-7308, michael.bachner@prothena.com


