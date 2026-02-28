Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.02.2026 05:18:28

Prothena To Buy Back Up To $100 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan allowing the company to buy back up to $100 million of its outstanding ordinary shares.

As of December 31, 2025, Prothena reported $308.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, with no debt. Excluding any purchases under the repurchase plan, the company expects to end 2026 with approximately $255 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.

The guidance does not factor in the potential to earn up to $105 million in clinical milestone payments from strategic partners in 2026, tied to the advancement of coramitug for ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy in collaboration with Novo Nordisk, and PRX019 for neurodegenerative diseases in partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb.