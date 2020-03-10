Protenus Named One of Forbes' Best Startup Employers of 2020

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus, the healthcare compliance analytics company that uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems, has been recognized as part of Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2020.

The complete list of Forbes' Best Startup Employers for 2020 was announced on March 10, 2020, and can be viewed by visiting this URL:

https://www.forbes.com/americas-best-startup-employers/#2c91f3565275

Out of the thousands of qualified organizations in the United States, 500 companies earned this distinction, and Protenus is proud to be recognized as one of Forbes' 2020 list of America's Best Startup Employers.

"We are proud of the culture our team has created, and we actively nurture and preserve it. This includes being intentional about hiring people who are interested in contributing to our culture," said Megan Emhoff, Chief People Officer at Protenus. "Our team invests a portion of their career with us, and we're committed to investing in each person in return by providing opportunities for people to grow and thrive professionally while providing robust benefits and promoting a meaningful quality of life. We're humbled to be recognized by Forbes alongside such a great group of organizations."

Forbes and Statista analyzed more than 7 million data points to identify the top startup employers for 2020. In particular, three aspects of each company were assessed during the evaluation: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.

Founded in 2014, Protenus was named the top patient privacy monitoring solution by KLAS Research in 2019 and 2020 and by Black Book in 2019. Protenus was also named a Gartner "Cool Vendor" in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence. Protenus received the 2019 Innovation of the Year in Data Security award by Healthcare Informatics and was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare in 2018 and 2019. Protenus co-founders, Nick Culbertson & Robert Lord, were named finalists for the 2019 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Mid-Atlantic region.

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. Providing healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used, and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity. Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients, and their institutions. This year, Protenus was named the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring and one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers in 2020. In 2019, Protenus was named one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

