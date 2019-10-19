+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
Protect Philly: NFSA Contractors Launch Initiative to Curb Fire Deaths

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fire Prevention Month is in full swing in the Delaware Valley, and with that more families are considering fire safety. The fire sprinkler contractors who make up the National Fire Sprinkler Association PenJerDel Chapter are pleased to offer tips to ensure you and your family are protected in the event of a fire. Checking smoke detectors and planning two ways out of a house are both integral in any fire protection plan. Parents should also teach children to call 911 and to not hide from firefighters if they are trapped in a room. In addition to these fire safety practices, homeowners should also consider fire sprinklers.

Fire sprinklers in new construction are an efficient and cost-effective means of keeping a family safe in the event of a fire. Fire sprinklers react to heat, not smoke, and will go off only one at a time. These systems will keep a fire in check and prevent it from growing, giving the occupants the chance to exit safely. Commercial and residential fire sprinklers keep firefighters safe as well. Firefighter training is as strong as ever, and firefighters are better equipped now to fight fires than they ever were. However, even departments with exemplary response times can't match the pace at which some fire spread. Fire sprinklers will ensure that a fire is contained, reducing the risk for first responders.

When paired with other fire safety measures such as smoke detectors and escape plans, fire sprinklers offer an unparalleled level of protection. And while fire sprinklers are designed and built to be as reliable as possible, regular inspection, testing and maintenance is key to ensuring that they are maximizing their efficiency. Inspection, testing and maintenance (ITM) is a wide range of services covering everything from gauge and valve checks to internal pipe tests. ITM services will manage potential leaking, blockages and other flow issues that could impede a sprinkler system. While sprinkler malfunctions are rare, ITM services ensure that they never occur.

Building and property owners in the Delaware Valley are in luck, as there are many licensed and qualified fire sprinkler contractors in the area who both install and offer ITM services for these systems. National Fire Sprinkler Association contractors take pride in their work and are dedicated to protecting lives and property through the widespread acceptance of the fire sprinkler concept. NFSA contractors work around the clock ensuring that the systems they install and maintain are of the highest quality possible. If you need a fire sprinkler system installed, or if you have an existing fire sprinkler system you need maintained, contact the National Fire Sprinkler Association PenJerDel Chapter today. To learn more about the ITM services our contractors provide, and to reach out to a contractor, visit ProtectPhilly.org.

 

SOURCE NFSA PenJerDel Chapter

