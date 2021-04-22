 Protecht to Provide Peace of Mind for Boston Marathon Participants | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’219 0.1%  SPI 14’431 0.3%  Dow 33’994 -0.4%  DAX 15’268 0.5%  Euro 1.1031 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’004 0.7%  Gold 1’785 -0.5%  Bitcoin 50’129 1.5%  Dollar 0.9184 0.2%  Öl 65.1 0.1% 

22.04.2021 16:07:00

Protecht to Provide Peace of Mind for Boston Marathon Participants

PHOENIX, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protecht, the leading provider of financial security solutions for today's online economy, has been selected by the Boston Athletic Association to provide insurance coverage to participants who have registered for the 125th Boston Marathon, which will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021.  The financial protection will be offered through Protecht's RegShield insurtech platform.

Protecht Running

"The Boston Marathon is a crown jewel in the endurance/registration space, and we are delighted to align with the Boston Athletic Association to provide registration insurance for this world class event," said Bryan Derbyshire, Protecht CEO.

Participants who elect to purchase registration insurance through RegShield, will be able to have entry fees and the COVID-19 health and safety fee refunded for multiple reasons including loss of job, pregnancy, illness, and injury. 

About Protecht
Protecht, Inc. is a family of companies leveraging embedded technologies to distribute insurance solutions across today's sports, live entertainment and convention landscapes. We power our partners with financial and inventory control, security protocols, data analytics, customer engagement, and increased conversions. With over 100 years of combined experience in fraud, risk, insurance, finance and payments, our industry-leading technologies provide a robust economic infrastructure by giving peace of mind for business and consumers, while providing an end-to-end solution for our select insurance partners.

Protecht's RegShield platform provides the event organizers with the unique opportunity to offer financial protection within the registration space, giving athletes the option to cover their registration in case of injury, illness, or one of the 15+ covered reasons. The RegShield platform offers a wide variety of registration types and covers a range of event constituents, from everyday athletes and dedicated competitors to superfans and business professionals.

About the Boston Athletic Association
Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. Since 1986, the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon has been John Hancock. The 125th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 11, 2021. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

Contact: press@protecht.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protecht-to-provide-peace-of-mind-for-boston-marathon-participants-301275054.html

SOURCE Protecht

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:27 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
10:27 Marktüberblick: Netflix unter Druck
09:44 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:07 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
08:02 Credit Suisse, Nestlé und Lonza heute im Fokus
07:03 Weekly-Hits: Familienunternehmen – Erfolgreicher Schulterschluss / E-Commerce – Gekommen, um zu bleiben
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie zieht an: Nestlé wächst zum Jahresauftakt schneller
CS-Aktie sackt ab: Credit Suisse schreibt rote Quartalszahlen und muss Kapital aufnehmen - Finma eröffnet zweites Verfahren
Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Plus
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
Meyer Burger schliesst Verträge mit Wafer-Herstellern - Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Analystin ist bullish gestimmt: Coinbase-Aktie könnte 600 US-Dollar erreichen
Coinbase-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Börse stellt Handel mit Coinbase-Aktie ab Freitag zunächst ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit