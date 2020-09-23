proteanTecs to Present at the International Test Conference (ITC-Asia) in SEMICON Taiwan 2020

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading developer of Deep Data solutions for electronics' health and performance monitoring, announced today its participation in the International Test Conference (ITC-Asia), co-located with SEMICON Taiwan in Taipei. Alex Burlak, VP Test and Analytics at proteanTecs, will be giving a presentation on September 25th at 11am Taipei Standard Time. To register, visit here.

The presentation titled: "Moving Beyond Structural & Functional Testing to Parametric Testing Using Deep Data Analytics" will feature a new approach to gaining data-driven visibility in advanced testing, during IC and system production.

"Manufacturers today are under immense pressure, coping with wider process variation at wafer and die levels, highly advanced designs, and effects of application and system integration", commented Raanan Gewirtzman, proteanTecs' CBO. "Even with the abundance and multiplicity of tests, quality escapes exist. Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) is needed to support the new testing realm of semiconductors and enables deep data analytics, required for field reliability of mission-critical applications."

About the International Test Conference (ITC-Asia)

With the test technology facing its grand challenges to ensure the quality of ICs and electronic systems incorporating more and more sophisticated manufacturing processes and system integration technologies in various emerging applications such as Internet of Things, cloud computing, automotive electronics, etc., global proliferation and cooperation is increasingly more important. International Test Conference has been a flagship conference in test technology since 1970. With an attempt to stimulate more discussion and interaction between the academia and the industry around the globe, ITC-Asia was initiated and co-located with SEMICON Taiwan in Taipei. Attendee can involve themselves in not only the state-of-the-art test technology trend, but also numerous semiconductor industry forums organized by SEMICON Taiwan.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by chip-embedded Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey and California. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

