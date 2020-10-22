SMI 9’975 -0.2%  SPI 12’467 -0.2%  Dow 28’211 -0.4%  DAX 12’552 0.0%  Euro 1.0738 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’179 -0.1%  Gold 1’917 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9074 0.3%  Öl 42.0 0.7% 

22.10.2020 12:50:00

Protalix BioTherapeutics to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on October 29, 2020

CARMIEL, Israel, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 and business update on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

Protalix Biotherapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc)

Conference Call Details:

Thursday, October 29, 2020, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
Domestic: 877-423-9813
International: 201-689-8573
Conference ID: 13711708

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's website and will be available via the following links:

Webcast Details:

Company Link: https://protalixbiotherapeutics.gcs-web.com/events0 
Webcast Link: https://tinyurl.com/y2z676dk 
Conference ID: 13711708

Please access the websites at least 15 minutes ahead of the conference to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

The conference call will be available for replay for two weeks on the Events Calendar of the Investors section of the Company's website, at the above link.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified version of the recombinant human α–Galactosidase–A protein for the proposed treatment of Fabry disease; OPRX–106, an orally-delivered anti-inflammatory treatment; alidornase alfa for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

Investor Contact
Chuck Padala, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
646-627-8390
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protalix-biotherapeutics-to-hold-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-business-update-conference-call-on-october-29-2020-301157845.html

SOURCE Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

