SMI 10’491 -0.7%  SPI 13’003 -0.7%  Dow 29’483 0.2%  DAX 13’086 -0.9%  Euro 1.0814 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’452 -0.9%  Gold 1’867 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’319 0.5%  Dollar 0.9111 0.0%  Öl 44.2 0.1% 
20.11.2020 04:00:00

Prosperity Investments Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Provision Holding, Inc. to Purchase Kiosks

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Investments, LLC ("Prosperity") today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Provision Holding, Inc. ("PVHO") for Prosperity to purchase five-hundred (500) existing Provision Holding kiosks over the next 90 days for deployment in the U.S..

The 500 Provision Holding kiosks will be deployed under the Joyful ATM brand and shall complement full service Joyful ATMs being deployed over the next 3 years. These kiosks will issue coupons at each location for Joyful ATM clients to save money in these difficult economic times.

Provision Holding and Prosperity Investments will have a revenue sharing model from each location after the first eighty kiosks are deployed.

Joyful Financial Services, an affiliate of Prosperity Investments, has been working over the past 2 years on a Mobile app along with a full service ATM that enables clients to cash checks in real time, pay bills, mortgages, rent payments, fund transfers to other counties, receive valuable digital coupons, and obtain financial services at affordable rates.  

The Joyful ATM Mobile app will interact with the stationary Joyful ATM kiosks and full service Joyful ATM locations to give Joyful clients the ability to pay bills with cash or checks, plus obtain valuable coupons in person in their local community.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosperity-investments-signs-memorandum-of-understanding-with-provision-holding-inc-to-purchase-kiosks-301177772.html

SOURCE Prosperity Investments, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 946.60
2.67 %
Lonza Grp 583.20
0.55 %
Novartis 79.10
0.39 %
Givaudan 3’646.00
0.03 %
SGS 2’642.00
-0.23 %
The Swatch Grp 232.40
-1.69 %
Zurich Insur Gr 365.80
-2.01 %
LafargeHolcim 46.28
-2.09 %
Swiss Re 81.26
-2.17 %
ABB 24.54
-3.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.11.20
Options: More Caution in Nasdaq Than Other Markets
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
19.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
19.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
19.11.20
Schweizer Börse weiter auf Richtungssuche
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Impfstoffsuche ohne Novartis und Roche - Ein No-Go für Anleger?
ABB erwägt wohl Verkauf von Kupplungshersteller Dodge - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
Ypsomed-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: Ypsomed spannt für US-Vertrieb der YpsoPump mit Eli Lilly zusammen
Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Wirecard-Aktie leichter: Ex-Chef Braun beruft sich vor Untersuchungsausschuss auf Aussageverweigerungsrecht
Börsenzuwachs neu im Depot: So investiert Börsenlegende George Soros im dritten Quartal 2020
Aryzta-CEO Kevin Toland tritt mit sofortiger Wirkung zurück
Sony-Aktie: Run auf Spielekonsole Playstation 5 legt Händler-Websites lahm
QIAGEN- und BioNTech-Aktien legen zu: QIAGEN und BioNTech forschen gemeinsam
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es am Donnerstag zu Kursverlusten. Die US-Börsen legten im Donnerstagshandel zu. Für die asiatischen Indizes ging es mehrheitlich nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit