Prosperity Investments Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Provision Holding, Inc. to Purchase Kiosks

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Investments, LLC ("Prosperity") today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Provision Holding, Inc. ("PVHO") for Prosperity to purchase five-hundred (500) existing Provision Holding kiosks over the next 90 days for deployment in the U.S..

The 500 Provision Holding kiosks will be deployed under the Joyful ATM brand and shall complement full service Joyful ATMs being deployed over the next 3 years. These kiosks will issue coupons at each location for Joyful ATM clients to save money in these difficult economic times.

Provision Holding and Prosperity Investments will have a revenue sharing model from each location after the first eighty kiosks are deployed.

Joyful Financial Services, an affiliate of Prosperity Investments, has been working over the past 2 years on a Mobile app along with a full service ATM that enables clients to cash checks in real time, pay bills, mortgages, rent payments, fund transfers to other counties, receive valuable digital coupons, and obtain financial services at affordable rates.

The Joyful ATM Mobile app will interact with the stationary Joyful ATM kiosks and full service Joyful ATM locations to give Joyful clients the ability to pay bills with cash or checks, plus obtain valuable coupons in person in their local community.

