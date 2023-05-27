Prospera Energy Inc. announces record high cash flow from operations of $5.4 million in 2022 financial results

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'434 1.0%  SPI 15'066 1.1%  Dow 33'093 1.0%  DAX 15'984 1.2%  Euro 0.9711 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'338 1.6%  Gold 1'947 0.3%  Bitcoin 24'243 1.2%  Dollar 0.9053 0.0%  Öl 77.1 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
China als Währungsmanipulator? So beeinflusst die chinesische Zentralbank den Kurs des Renminbi Yuan
ETF-Sparplan - so finden Anleger kostenlose Sparpläne, die besten Tipps zum ETF-Sparen
Hindenburg Research vs. Icahn Enterprises: Das Duell der Shortseller-Giganten geht in neue Runde - Icahn im Visier der Behörden
Krypto-Hub Singapur nimmt an Bedeutung zu: Coinbase weitet Krypto-Angebot in Singapur aus
KW 21: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343VAT31186490Valiant1478650
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Georox Resources Aktie [Valor: 42828613 / ISIN: CA74360U1021]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.05.2023 05:59:32

Prospera Energy Inc. announces record high cash flow from operations of $5.4 million in 2022 financial results

Georox Resources
0.12 CAD -4.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CALGARY, Alberta, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") (PEI: TSX-V; OF6A: FRA)

Restructured Prospera momentum accelerates by improving 2022 revenue by 3-fold and operating margin to realize record high cash flow from operations of $5.4million. Prospera is pleased to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial and operating results. Selected financial and operational information outlined below should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2022.

2022 Highlights

PEI 2022 audited financials captured the significant (continued) reorganization and business achievements resulting in the current financial position compared to the previous year.

  • Increased oil and gas revenue by 3-fold to $13,904,287
  • Improved margin by drastically reducing operating costs to $38.66/boe.
  • Realized record high cash flow from operations of $5,382,013 (34.52/boe)
  • Increased the before tax NPV@10% cash flow by 30% to $72.5 million.
Operating Netback20222021
Total petroleum and Natural Gas sales13,904,2874,410,761
Transportation Costs(645,817)(213,159)
Royalties(1,847,917)(447,340)
Operating & restructuring costs(6,028,540)(5,066,843)
Operating netback5,382,013(1,103,422)
Dollar per BOE20222021
Sales89.1761.42
Transportation Costs(4.14)(2.97)
Royalties(11.85)(6.23)
Operating cost(38.66)(66.69)
Operating netback34.52(14.47)


Restructured Prospera is positioned for 2023 record growth after 2022 transformational year of production, revenue, and profitability.

Restructured Prospera continues to increase its asset value by executing the development programs to capture the significant remaining reserves.

  • Improved closing cash position by 273% to $1.05 million.
  • Increased total asset value by 37% to $35.8 million.
ASSETS 2022 2021
Current assets    
Cash$1,050,960$281,519
Trade and other receivables 838,500 1,405,573
Prepaid expenses and deposits 59,788 17,057
Inventory 449,849 237,863
Total current assets 2,399,097 1,942,012
Non-current assets    
Deposits 918,902 488,671
Property and equipment 28,984,586 23,073,890
Right-of-use 661,941 627,965
Total assets$35,808,655$26,132,538


Property and equipment Increase is driven by the capitalized development & workover program and acquisition of an undivided 50% working interest in exploration lands located near Cassels, Alberta

PEI has submitted its year-end financial information for 2022, which will be showcased on May 29th, 2023, within the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

2023 Outlook

PEI restructured efforts have resulted in manageable liabilities, safe operating infrastructure and optimized critical production rates up to gross 925 boepd from vertical wells. In 2023, PEI has positioned itself to execute the second phase of PEI development plan that is to increase production through medium-oil development in Alberta and horizontal wells and capture the significant remaining reserves in Saskatchewan. While abandoning vertical wells and reducing the environmental footprint and ARO obligations.

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera will use its experience to develop, acquire, and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.

For further information:

Shawn Mehler, IR/PR
Email: smehler@prosperaenergy.com
Website: www.prosperaenergy.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will,” "may,” "should,” "anticipate,” "expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Corporation, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Although Prospera believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Prospera can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Prospera. As a result, Prospera cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward- looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Prospera does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Georox Resources Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Georox Resources Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Stablecoins sind stabile Währungen auf der Blockchain, die man versucht mit einem Stabilitätsmechanismus zu stabilisieren.

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? Sind diese sinnvoll und wofür werden sie benötigt? Diese Fragen beantwortet Lidia Kurt-Bolla, Gründerin und Partnerin bei Vision& im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.05.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Lonza, Sika, Swiss Life, UBS
26.05.23 SMI erneut schwächer
26.05.23 Marktüberblick: Lufthansa kauft zu
26.05.23 Börse Aktuell – Einigung in Sicht? – Anleger bleiben wachsam
26.05.23 ams OSRAM – gelingt der Turnaround?
26.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Korrektur vorerst gestoppt
26.05.23 Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV
25.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'922.18 19.07 6SSMPU
Short 12'188.35 13.23 A1SSMU
Short 12'628.99 8.73 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'434.24 26.05.2023 17:31:27
Long 10'949.45 18.46 XOSSMU
Long 10'709.14 13.31 W8SSMU
Long 10'276.03 8.87 CSSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie tiefer: Bund verdiente mit CS-Rettung offenbar noch mehr als bisher bekannt - CS in Singapur verurteilt
Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit zeichnet sich ab: SMI und DAX verabschieden sich höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus - Feiertag in Hongkong
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: NVIDIA begeistert mit starker Umsatzprognose
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Freitagnachmittag ins Plus
Novartis-Aktie steigt: CHMP empfiehlt Widerruf der bedingten Marktzulassung für Adakveo
SKAN-Aktie mit kräftigen Verlusten: Bundesanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen Personen aus dem SKAN-Umfeld
Tesla-Aktie im Plus: Nach mutmasslichem Tesla-Leck schaltet sich deutsche Datenschutzbehörde ein
Plug Power-Aktie im Sinkflug: So optimistisch blickt CEO Marsh dennoch in die Zukunft
Novartis Aktie News: Novartis tendiert am Freitagnachmittag fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit