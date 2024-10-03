Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Cash Flow Optimization

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI: TSX-V; OF6A: FRA) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation")



Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI) is pleased to announce the prompt full repayment of its $3,430,000 high-interest 16%, Gross Overriding Royalty (GORR) financing. The GORR re-purchase takes advantage of the early payment discount and eliminates the risk of heightened royalties. This GORR re-purchase also satisfies the Company’s senior debt requirements.

In addition to settling the GORR financing, Prospera has also made significant progress in reducing its accounts payable. The Company has lowered its outstanding AP obligations from ~$20.5M on December 31, 2023, to ~$16.0M, demonstrating a strong commitment to improving its financial position while continuing to develop its strategic growth initiatives. The GORR financing repayment enables Prospera to focus on current development to increase production to optimize cash flow, while favorable commodity prices allow PEI to address current liabilities more efficiently.

Prospera continues medium-oil development and has completed a 4-well drilling program in Alberta’s medium-light oil fairway. Geophysical logs confirmed oil-bearing reservoirs in all deviated wells. The first medium-oil horizontal well encountered an excellent eight hundred meters of porous reservoir with oil shows in the lateral section. This horizontal well DST test showed strong inflow of over 50 m³/d of fluid at 50% oil cuts. Oil quality is 26 to 30-degree API. Three new oil pools have been discovered to date. Operations is focused on bringing these wells into production, optimizing well operation run time, advancing heavy oil horizontal transformation, and improving recovery in the core heavy-oil properties.

Prospera is a publicly traded energy company based in Western Canada, specializing in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Prospera is primarily focused on optimizing hydrocarbon recovery from legacy fields through environmentally safe and efficient reservoir development methods and production practices. Prospera was restructured in the first quarter of 2021 to become profitable and in compliance with regulatory, environmental, municipal, landowner, and service stakeholders.

The company is in the midst of a three-stage restructuring process aimed at prioritizing cost effective operations while appreciating production capacity and reducing liabilities. Prospera has completed the first phase by optimizing low hanging opportunities, attaining free cash flow, while bringing operation to safe operating condition, all while remaining compliant. Currently, Prospera is executing phase II of the restructuring process, the horizontal transformation intended to accelerate growth and capture the significant oil in place (400 million bbls). These horizontal wells allow PEI to reduce its environmental and surface footprint by eliminating the numerous vertical well leases along the lateral path. Phase III of Prospera's corporate redevelopment strategy is to optimize recovery through EOR applications. Furthermore, Prospera will pursue its acquisition strategy to diversify its product mix and expand its core area. Its goal is to attain 50% light oil, 40% heavy oil and 10% gas.

The Corporation continues to apply efforts to minimize its environmental footprint. Also, efforts to reduce and eventually eliminate emissions, alongside pursuing innovative ESG methods to enhance API quality, thereby achieving higher margins and eliminating the need for diluents.

