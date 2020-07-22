Prospector Announces an AI-Driven Technology Platform for Investors in Collaboration with TMX Datalinx

Agreement allows for faster access to information, transparency and a growing investor base

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospector, a leader among the new guard of mining, today announced a collaboration with TMX Datalinx, TMX Group's information services division, to offer a subscription-based platform to Canadian mining data. This platform will provide investors and the mining industry access to Canadian mining data including those mining companies traded on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) - both owned and operated by TMX Group. Through this agreement, Prospector's platform will be synchronized daily with new technical reports and subscribers will have access to historical data.

"TMX Datalinx is excited to be the source of Canadian mining data for Prospector's new AI-driven platform," said Sarah Ryerson, President, Datalinx, TMX Group. "TMX Datalinx is the premier source of market data in Canada. By providing Prospector with data to power their new AI-driven platform, users will have the ability to find and compare mining investments."

TSX and TSXV are home to more than 1,100 mining issuers with a combined market capitalization of approximately $445 billion, as at May 31, 2020. In 2019, approximately 48% of the total global mining financing activity happened on both Exchanges. The agreement enables Prospector to rapidly scale and continue to reshape the industry by offering investors access to data with unprecedented ease.

"We consider Prospector to be part of the new guard of investor platforms. Our platform brings a transformational shift in the way investors access mining data and conduct due diligence – lowering the barrier to entry and reducing investor risk," said founder Emily King. "And that's what makes this such a brilliant collaboration."

About Prospector

Founded by global mining expert Emily King, Prospector is a platform designed to improve the accessibility of mining investments. Powered by Artificial Intelligence, Prospector uses AI to offer unprecedented access to mining investment data.

From first time investors to industry experts, Prospector provides all users with an easily navigable interface and a variety of cost-effective plans to access the global mining industry. Email demo@prospectorportal.com. For additional information, visit www.prospectorportal.com or follow us on Twitter @ProspectorAI or LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/prospector-portal .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospector-announces-an-ai-driven-technology-platform-for-investors-in-collaboration-with-tmx-datalinx-301098218.html

SOURCE Prospector