Prosafe Aktie [Valor: 49881202 / ISIN: NO0010861990]
08.04.2022 13:33:33

Prosafe SE: Update on Brazil tender

Prosafe
203.50 NOK 0.25%
Prosafe has been declared the winner of a bidding process for a four-year contract by Petróleo Brasileiro SA (‘Petrobras’) for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil. However, a potential contract award and timing of the contract award are subject to a formal process during which other bidders may appeal within the next week or so.

A contract, if awarded, has a firm period commitment of four years and the commencement is in Q3/Q4 2022 following on from the expiry of her current mutually extended three-year contract that commenced in Q4 2016.

The Safe Notos is a technologically advanced and efficient Dynamically Positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, capable of operating in harsh environments. The Safe Notos can accommodate up to 500 persons, has extensive recreation facilities and a large capacity open deck area and telescopic gangway. When operating the vessel, Prosafe will  have strong  focus on reducing emissions through innovative energy performance monitoring and associated fuel consumption reduction.

Total value of the contract associated with the bidding process is approximately USD 110 million.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 8 April 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


