|
30.01.2024 11:41:08
Prosafe SE: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 22 February 2024
An Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held on 22 February 2024 at 08.30 a.m. CET. The meeting will be held as a virtual meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.
Live virtual attendance will take place via Lumi AGM. Shareholders who want to participate online do not need to pre-register but must be logged in before the meeting starts. Link to Lumi AGM:
https://web.lumiagm.com/136418605
Participants will need to identify themselves using their unique reference number and PIN code assigned by the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext VPS).
Online voting in advance of the meeting is possible. Please go to https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general-meetings/ to cast your vote. The deadline for advance voting and submission of proxies is 20 February 2024 at 08:30 a.m. CET.
Attached the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting including proxy forms, Board of Directors' proposed resolutions and the Nomination Committee Report.
All documents to be processed in the meeting, including a guide for online participation, are available on https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general-meetings/
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 30 January 2024
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 90 / +47 952 03 886
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Prosafe SE Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Prosafe SE Registered Shs
Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer| BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: ASM International, Novo Nordisk & Wolters Kluwer
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Zinsentscheidung: SMI und DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren etwas höher. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}