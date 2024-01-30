Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Prosafe Aktie [Valor: 49881202 / ISIN: NO0010861990]
30.01.2024 11:41:08

Prosafe SE: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 22 February 2024

Prosafe
65.50 NOK 5.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held on 22 February 2024 at 08.30 a.m. CET. The meeting will be held as a virtual meeting only, with no physical attendance for shareholders.

Live virtual attendance will take place via Lumi AGM. Shareholders who want to participate online do not need to pre-register but must be logged in before the meeting starts. Link to Lumi AGM:
https://web.lumiagm.com/136418605

Participants will need to identify themselves using their unique reference number and PIN code assigned by the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (Euronext VPS).

Online voting in advance of the meeting is possible. Please go to https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general-meetings/ to cast your vote. The deadline for advance voting and submission of proxies is 20 February 2024 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

Attached the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting including proxy forms, Board of Directors' proposed resolutions and the Nomination Committee Report.

All documents to be processed in the meeting, including a guide for online participation, are available on https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general-meetings/

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 30 January 2024
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 90 / +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


