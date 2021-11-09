Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. - Update on Financial Restructuring

Reference is made to the earlier notices regarding the ongoing financial process with the lenders, including the press release published on 25 October 2021 and earlier information regarding the Norwegian restructuring proceedings (Nw: rekonstruksjon) initiated on 1 September 2021 pursuant to the Norwegian Temporary Act on Restructuring (Nw: Midlertidig lov om rekonstruksjon).



Prosafe SE is happy to announce that the restructuring plan proposed in the Norwegian restructuring proceedings (which substantially mirrors the plan proposed in the Singapore scheme of arrangement for Prosafe SE) has now been approved by the requisite majority in number representing 100% in value of the creditors casting their votes through proxy and voting forms completed and submitted by Creditors on 8 November 2021.



This is an important milestone which will provide further certainty in the overall restructuring process.



Prosafe SE and PRPL will make the appropriate announcements as and when there are any further material developments on the completion of the overall restructuring process. Please monitor Prosafe SE's website for any announcements or update.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 9 November 2021

Prosafe SE



