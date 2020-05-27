<
27.05.2020 14:00:00

PROS to Participate in Three Investment Conferences in June

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced that company management will participate virtually in the following investment conferences in June.

Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 2 – Thursday, June 4, 2020
Presenters: Shannon Tatz, Vice President of Investor Relations, and Matt Bennett, Director of Investor Relations
Format: Virtual Fireside Chat on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:50 AM ET

Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 2 – Thursday, June 4, 2020
Presenters: Stefan Schulz, Chief Financial Officer, and Shannon Tatz, Vice President of Investor Relations
Format: Virtual One-on-One and Group Conference Meetings on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 9:15 AM ET to 4:35 PM ET

Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: Monday, June 8 – Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Presenters: Andres Reiner, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Bennett, Director of Investor Relations
Format: Virtual Fireside Chat on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET

The fireside chat presentations will be webcast live and available by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. The replay of the webcasts will be archived on the company’s website.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. Pros solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision, and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of AI-powered solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of AI-powered solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s AI-powered solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of AI-powered solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

