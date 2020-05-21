21.05.2020 05:37:00

Proposals to CPPCC National Committee: Ways to advise and impact China

A news report from China Daily:

Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the 2020 session of the CPPCC National Committee, meets the press and takes questions via a video conference on May 20, 2020. [Photo by Zou Hong/chinadaily.com.cn]

On May 21, the third plenary session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the nation's top political advisory body, will open in Beijing.

Over 2,000 CPPCC National Committee members from across the country will be present and bring with them something that might help with policymaking, improving people's livelihoods and boosting the nation's development.

From 1949, when the CPPCC National Committee was founded, up until 2018, it has received over 144,000 proposals.

They touch almost every aspect of national affairs and Chinese people's lives. Most of them had received high attention from the government and many had a significant influence

Here is one of some interesting examples:

The proposal to adopt five-day work week system

You may feel exhausted after working eight hours a day, five days a week. What if I told you that you would have to work one extra day per week?

In fact, before 1994, you did have to work six days a week in China according to the regulations then. China was one of the countries where people worked the longest hours.

With the development of the economy, China started to make a transition to a five-day work week system. In 1994, China piloted the two-day weekend, but once every two weeks.

Then, a proposal gave a huge boost to the transition. On the third session of the eighth CPPCC National Committee held in 1995, four members jointly proposed carrying out the five-day work week as soon as possible.

"Shortening the working time is a symbol of social progress and modern civilization and an assured result of the development of the economy and the society. Raising labor productivity lies in the improvement of science and technology, management and the quality of workforce, instead of longer working time," the proposal stated.

The related government departments attached great importance to the suggestion. In the same year, the State Council revised the regulation to adopt the five-day work week system.

In recent years, some members have continued with making proposals on a shorter work week like four and a half days or four days, or even more flexible working schedules.

Are you looking forward to their success?

 

