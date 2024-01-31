Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.01.2024 15:00:00

Proposals to Annual General Meeting 2024 concerning the Number of the Board Members, Their Remuneration and Reimbursement of Their Costs, and Nomination of the Board Members

eQ
14.74 EUR 0.27%
eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release
31 January 2023, at 4:00 pm

Shareholders of eQ Plc, who control over 60 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes, have proposed to the Annual General Meeting to be held at 21 March 2024 concerning the number of members of the Board of Directors, their remuneration and reimbursement of their costs, and the nomination of members of the Board of Directors.

Proposal relating to number of persons on the Board of Directors

The shareholders propose no changes to the number of the Board members, i.e. that six persons be elected to the Board of Directors, or five persons, if a person proposed by the shareholders is prevented from being a Board member of the company.

Decision relating to the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors

The shareholders propose no changes to the compensation of the Board members, i.e. that the Chair of the Board of Directors receives 5,000 euros per month, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors receives 4,000 euros per month and the members of the Board of Directors receive 3,000 euros per month. In addition, a compensation of 750 euros per meeting is proposed to be paid for all the Board members for each attended Board meeting and travel and accommodation expenses are reimbursed according to the guidelines of eQ Plc.

Nomination of the Board of Directors

The shareholders propose no changes to the Board composition, i.e. that Päivi Arminen, Nicolas Berner, Georg Ehrnrooth, Timo Kokkila, Janne Larma and Tomas von Rettig are re-elected to the Board of Directors, or if one of the persons proposed by the shareholders is prevented from being a Board member of the company, such persons who are not prevented from being Board members. The term of office of the Board members ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

All nominees have given their consent to the proposal. In addition, the nominees have indicated that on selection, they will select Janne Larma as Chair of the Board of Directors and Georg Ehrnrooth as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

Helsinki, 31 January 2024

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.


