Proposal of the Election Committee regarding members of the Board etc. for Vitrolife AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Election Committee of Vitrolife, which was appointed in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on June 15, 2020, consists of:

Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Election Committee, appointed by Bure Equity AB

Niels Jacobsen, appointed by William Demant Invest A/S

Wendy Wang, appointed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board

The Election Committee proposes the following to the Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife that will take place on Wednesday April 28, 2021:

that the Chairman of the meeting shall be Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Election Committee.

that the members of the Board shall be five in number.

that the Board remuneration shall be SEK 2,165,000 , of which SEK 825,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 275,000 to each of the other members of the Board. SEK 60,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 60,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 30,000 to the other members of these committees. The proposal means that the Board fees are unchanged compared to the previous year.

re-election of the Board members Henrik Blomquist, Lars Holmqvist, Karen Lykke Sørensen, Pia Marions and Jón Sigurdsson.

re-election of Jón Sigurdsson as Chairman of the Board.

that a new Election Committee be set up for the Annual General Meeting of 2022. It is proposed that the Election Committee is appointed by the Chairman of the Board at the latest by the end of the third quarter of 2021 contacting the three largest shareholders or group of shareholders and ask them to each appoint one member of the Election Committee. The three members who are appointed and the Chairman of the Board constitute the Election Committee. The Election Committee appoints a Chairman internally.

CONTACT:

Patrik Tigerschiöld, Chairman of the Election Committee, phone +46 8 614 00 20

Jón Sigurdsson, Chairman of the Board, email: jsigurdsson@ossur.com

