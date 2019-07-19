PropertyManagement.com Names Best Property Management Companies in Jacksonville, FL for 2019

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropertyManagement.com, a leading resource to help property owners identify reliable, trusted, and experienced property management services in the United States, has announced the 2019 Best Property Management Companies in Jacksonville, FL. The guide recognizes 33 top property management firms based on costs, customer rating, reliability, and experience.

PropertyManagement.com used a selection process that evaluated each company across 30 different metrics. After careful assessment of property management companies in the Denver area, only 33 firms were selected for the final list. The research identified companies that scored the highest in outstanding customer reviews, credibility, high-level professionalism and more.

"Our goal is to help property owners make the most of their investments," says Joyce Collins, Recognition Manager. "A reputable property management company can help owners save time and money by advertising rentals, collecting rent, handling maintenance issues and responding to tenant complaints."

In addition to top picks for property management companies, the website also offers tips on rental marketing, tenant screening, liabilities, and a worksheet to keep track of income and expenses. For a detailed listing of the Best Property Management companies in Jacksonville, FL, please visit: https://www.propertymanagement.com/companies-in-jacksonville-fl/

2019 Best Property Management Companies in Jacksonville, Florida (in alphabetical order)

All County Complete Property Management

(904) 694-9400

2120 Corporate Square Blvd., Ste. 18 Jacksonville FL 32216

Artemis Management Company

(904) 444-5138

1648 San Marco Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207

Compass Property Management Group

(904) 598-1557

2044 Gilmore St. Jacksonville, FL 32204

Davidson Realty Inc.

(904) 940-5000

1500 Beach Blvd. Ste. 215 Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

DeKay Coastal Properties

(904) 717-7175

1361 13th Ave. South Ste. 235 A Jacksonville, FL 32250

Duval Homes Real Estate

(904) 800-8532

1080 Edgewood Ave. South Jacksonville, FL 32205

Florida Coastal Jacksonville Realty

(904) 610-6460

1486 3rd St. South Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

FPM Properties

(904) 497-4200

711 Margaret St. Jacksonville, FL 32204

HomeRiver Group Jacksonville

(904) 930-4791

6620 Southpoint Dr. South Ste. 210 Jacksonville, FL 32216

Innovative Property Solutions

(904) 321-9020

8833 Perimeter Park Blvd., Ste. 301 Jacksonville, FL 32216

J.E. Holland Properties, Inc

(904) 743-6423

900 Cesery Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 3221

JWB Property Management

(904) 337-4777

7563 Philips Hwy., Ste. 208 Jacksonville, FL 32256

Lighthouse Property Management & Realty

(904) 374-1289

6058 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32217

Magnolia Properties

(904) 994-4593

9086 Cypress Green Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32256

Morgan Property Management

(904) 302-9020

1059 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, Florida 32250

Navy to Navy Homes

(855) 530-4663

10605 Theresa Dr., Ste. 5 Jacksonville, FL 32246

Nest Finders

(904) 565-9040

9889 Gate Pkwy. North #402 Jacksonville, FL 32246

Nest Tenders Property Management

(904) 236-4800

910 S. 8th St., Ste. 122 Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Northeast Florida Realty

(904) 386-7877

1999 Wells Rd., Ste. D Orange Park, FL 32073

P & S Management

(904) 745-9380

1760 Shadowood Ln. Ste. 400, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Playa Realty and Management

(888) 523-2246

130 Corridor Rd. #3211 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32004

Quest Real Estate

(360) 895-0660

4250 Lakeside Dr. #212 Jacksonville, FL 32210

Real Property Management Sunstate

(904) 300-1100

8081 Phillips Hwy., Ste. 12 Jacksonville, FL 32256

Rental Guys Property Management

(904) 254-2773

11250 Old St. Augustine Rd. #15-222 Jacksonville, FL 32257

Round Table Property Management

(904) 469-7272

1637 Race Track Rd., Ste. 100 St. Johns, FL 32259

St. Johns Properties

(410) 788-0100

100 N. Laura St., Ste. 801 Jacksonville, FL 32202

Step One Realty

(904) 469-6335

9905 Old St Augustine Rd., Unit #102 Jacksonville, FL 32257

Suncoast Property Management

(904) 517-5939

5711 Richard St., Ste. 1 Jacksonville, FL 32216

Supra Property Management

(904) 800-6575

11555 Central Pkwy., Ste. 103 Jacksonville, FL 32224

The Property Management Company of Jacksonville

(904) 565-1084

9424 Baymeadows Rd #150 Jacksonville FL 32256

Valiant Realty & Management

(904) 862-2200

4600 Touchton Road East Building 100 Suite 150 Jacksonville, FL 32246

Watson Realty Corp

(904)-899-6800

2490 Monument Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32225

Weichert Realtors - Coastal City

(904) 249-7003

1402 3rd St. North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

About PropertyManagement.com

PropertyManagement.com is an online resource for property owners with expert-advice and data-driven research about management of properties. The website provides a hand-picked list of the best property management companies across the nation. Users can also access free information and easy-to-use tools to help them make educated decisions about their investment property. For more information, visit propertymanagement.com.

