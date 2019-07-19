|
19.07.2019 20:30:00
PropertyManagement.com Names Best Property Management Companies in Jacksonville, FL for 2019
BELLEVUE, Wash., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PropertyManagement.com, a leading resource to help property owners identify reliable, trusted, and experienced property management services in the United States, has announced the 2019 Best Property Management Companies in Jacksonville, FL. The guide recognizes 33 top property management firms based on costs, customer rating, reliability, and experience.
PropertyManagement.com used a selection process that evaluated each company across 30 different metrics. After careful assessment of property management companies in the Denver area, only 33 firms were selected for the final list. The research identified companies that scored the highest in outstanding customer reviews, credibility, high-level professionalism and more.
"Our goal is to help property owners make the most of their investments," says Joyce Collins, Recognition Manager. "A reputable property management company can help owners save time and money by advertising rentals, collecting rent, handling maintenance issues and responding to tenant complaints."
In addition to top picks for property management companies, the website also offers tips on rental marketing, tenant screening, liabilities, and a worksheet to keep track of income and expenses. For a detailed listing of the Best Property Management companies in Jacksonville, FL, please visit: https://www.propertymanagement.com/companies-in-jacksonville-fl/
2019 Best Property Management Companies in Jacksonville, Florida (in alphabetical order)
All County Complete Property Management
(904) 694-9400
2120 Corporate Square Blvd., Ste. 18 Jacksonville FL 32216
Artemis Management Company
(904) 444-5138
1648 San Marco Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207
Compass Property Management Group
(904) 598-1557
2044 Gilmore St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
Davidson Realty Inc.
(904) 940-5000
1500 Beach Blvd. Ste. 215 Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
DeKay Coastal Properties
(904) 717-7175
1361 13th Ave. South Ste. 235 A Jacksonville, FL 32250
Duval Homes Real Estate
(904) 800-8532
1080 Edgewood Ave. South Jacksonville, FL 32205
Florida Coastal Jacksonville Realty
(904) 610-6460
1486 3rd St. South Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
FPM Properties
(904) 497-4200
711 Margaret St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
HomeRiver Group Jacksonville
(904) 930-4791
6620 Southpoint Dr. South Ste. 210 Jacksonville, FL 32216
Innovative Property Solutions
(904) 321-9020
8833 Perimeter Park Blvd., Ste. 301 Jacksonville, FL 32216
J.E. Holland Properties, Inc
(904) 743-6423
900 Cesery Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 3221
JWB Property Management
(904) 337-4777
7563 Philips Hwy., Ste. 208 Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lighthouse Property Management & Realty
(904) 374-1289
6058 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32217
Magnolia Properties
(904) 994-4593
9086 Cypress Green Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32256
Morgan Property Management
(904) 302-9020
1059 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville, Florida 32250
Navy to Navy Homes
(855) 530-4663
10605 Theresa Dr., Ste. 5 Jacksonville, FL 32246
Nest Finders
(904) 565-9040
9889 Gate Pkwy. North #402 Jacksonville, FL 32246
Nest Tenders Property Management
(904) 236-4800
910 S. 8th St., Ste. 122 Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Northeast Florida Realty
(904) 386-7877
1999 Wells Rd., Ste. D Orange Park, FL 32073
P & S Management
(904) 745-9380
1760 Shadowood Ln. Ste. 400, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Playa Realty and Management
(888) 523-2246
130 Corridor Rd. #3211 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32004
Quest Real Estate
(360) 895-0660
4250 Lakeside Dr. #212 Jacksonville, FL 32210
Real Property Management Sunstate
(904) 300-1100
8081 Phillips Hwy., Ste. 12 Jacksonville, FL 32256
Rental Guys Property Management
(904) 254-2773
11250 Old St. Augustine Rd. #15-222 Jacksonville, FL 32257
Round Table Property Management
(904) 469-7272
1637 Race Track Rd., Ste. 100 St. Johns, FL 32259
St. Johns Properties
(410) 788-0100
100 N. Laura St., Ste. 801 Jacksonville, FL 32202
Step One Realty
(904) 469-6335
9905 Old St Augustine Rd., Unit #102 Jacksonville, FL 32257
Suncoast Property Management
(904) 517-5939
5711 Richard St., Ste. 1 Jacksonville, FL 32216
Supra Property Management
(904) 800-6575
11555 Central Pkwy., Ste. 103 Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Property Management Company of Jacksonville
(904) 565-1084
9424 Baymeadows Rd #150 Jacksonville FL 32256
Valiant Realty & Management
(904) 862-2200
4600 Touchton Road East Building 100 Suite 150 Jacksonville, FL 32246
Watson Realty Corp
(904)-899-6800
2490 Monument Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32225
Weichert Realtors - Coastal City
(904) 249-7003
1402 3rd St. North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
About PropertyManagement.com
PropertyManagement.com is an online resource for property owners with expert-advice and data-driven research about management of properties. The website provides a hand-picked list of the best property management companies across the nation. Users can also access free information and easy-to-use tools to help them make educated decisions about their investment property. For more information, visit propertymanagement.com.
SOURCE PropertyManagement.com
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiatische Indizes steigen deutlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt drehte die Stimmung vor dem Wochenende ins Negative. An der deutschen Börse ging es am Freitag aufwärts. Die Märkte in Asien konnten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne verbuchen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}