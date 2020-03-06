Propeller's San Francisco Managing Director, Sunil Kasturi Receives 2020 Great Place to Work® For All Leadership Award

PORTLAND, Ore., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Place to Work recently announced its 3rd annual Great Place to Work® For All™ Leadership Awards at a gala dinner at the Four Seasons San Francisco. San Francisco Managing Director, Sunil Kasturi was recognized as a top For All Leader among companies on Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, the 100 Best Workplaces for Women, the 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity, and the 150 Best Small and Medium Companies to Work For. Nominated by Propeller CEO Amy Weeden for being a For All Leader at Propeller, Kasturi has consistently played a critical role in helping Propeller's San Francisco office drive revenue by practicing humility and empathy, for dedication and commitment to the development of their team, for connecting diverse people to a common purpose, for adapting to uncertainty, and for fostering trusting relationships within and beyond their teams.

Kasturi is one of 60 leaders recognized by Great Place to Work for their contributions to their company's business helping it fully live its values in service to customers, employees, and stakeholders.

Kasturi was one of the first Propeller hires at the company's founding. He quickly established trust and capability with his clients, enabling Propeller to grow quickly. When the company opened a new office in San Francisco he was named Managing Director.

"Throughout his career, Sunil has demonstrated an exceptional ability to drive growth," said Propeller CEO Amy Weeden. "In his current role on the leadership team at Propeller, Sunil oversees our business in the San Francisco Bay Area. Since Sunil took the helm in San Francisco, the company has experienced 100% growth, year over year, for two years."

"Sunil isn't just successful in growing the business — he has an unmatched willingness to do whatever it takes for his people, whether that's the Propeller team or the client. No task is too big or too small - if it's standing between his people and the results they need, Sunil will find a way to get the job done (which often means taking on a superhuman amount of work). He does this with an unrivaled joy and enthusiasm."

Kasturi's motivation is rooted in a deeply held belief in the importance of community service. As the Executive Chair to Propeller's Community Internal Initiative called UpLift, Kasturi was instrumental in furthering the firm's commitment to the community, which has gone on to support organizations such as Dress for Success and Project Open Hands.

Kasturi has also created a strategic partnership with the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, leading the pro bono team. In 2018 he Graduated from Standford University School of Business from the LGBTQ Executive Leadership Program.

Kasturi has dedicated his heart and mind to crafting Propeller's company culture which has been recognized as a Great Place to Work.

"Sunil is inclusive, engaging, and always available to help me navigate any situation," added a fellow Propeller colleague. "I appreciate his openness and transparency about the business and my role on the team. Sunil is a great listener and I trust his leadership and guidance."

