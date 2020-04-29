Propeller Airports Implements Fever Detection System at Paine Field

SEATTLE, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continuing commitment to be a national leader in protecting customers and staff, in effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Influenza and other illnesses, Propeller Airports announced the implementation of a new fever detection system. Developed by Athena Security, the Elevated Body Temperature Detection System is a non-invasive, non-contact technology that alerts airport personnel when a passenger has a fever. The system was recently installed at Everett's Paine Field and is now fully operational. The new temperature checks follow Propeller's introduction last month of an innovative and proprietary UV technology used to disinfect the terminal. The technology being deployed at Paine Field is the latest in a line of similar technology that has been used effectively for years in Asia and other parts of the world.

Prior to entering the TSA checkpoint, all passengers will be screened by a thermal camera that reads their body temperature. Passengers flagged as having a temperature will be offered secondary screening and if a fever is confirmed, the passenger and the airline will determine their ability to travel.

"During this difficult time, the addition of Athena's Elevated Body Temperature Detection System is a vital step to ensure the health and safety of our passengers, airline partners and staff," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports, which designed, built and financed the terminal through a public-private partnership with Snohomish County. "Since opening, we have been committed to staying on the forefront of trends and innovations to provide the best possible experience to our passengers, and we're proud to be the first U.S. passenger terminal to roll out this type of technology. The use of this system will allow us to maintain the seamless, safe and modern travel experience our customers have come to expect."

"Propeller Airports is clearly leading the push to innovate and create the future of travel, making it safer and more efficient for travelers to get where they need to be and Athena Security is proud to help," stated Lisa Falzone, CEO of Athena Security. "As global air travel has come to a halt, the ability to pre-screen for COVID-19 fevers is proving to be a life-saving option to funnel infected travelers away from large groups now and in the future as other pandemics and flu-seasons arise."

In addition to temperature screening, in March, Propeller Airports unveiled proprietary technology that uses UV rays to disinfect and clean high-touch areas throughout the passenger terminal including check-in kiosks. It was the first airport to introduce this technology which will help not only expedite sterilization but help build public trust that airports are safe in a post-COVID19 world.

