+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
01.10.2020 01:23:00

Prop 24 is a Pay for Privacy Scheme, Experts Warn

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacy advocates have sounded the alarm that Proposition 24 expands the power of big business to charge consumers higher fees to stop the selling or sharing of their confidential information. Sections 125(a)(2) & (3) (b) (1) (2) and (3) of Prop 24 authorize online businesses to charge more for privacy protection, and to provide inferior services to consumers who do not pay extra fees for privacy.

Richard Holober, President, Consumer Federation of California stated, "Hidden in Proposition 24's 52 pages is language authorizing tech corporations to charge more to consumers to assert their right to privacy. Those who don't pay more could get service downgrades, bad connections, slower downloads and more pop up ads. It's an electronic version of freeway express lanes for the wealthy and traffic jams for everyone else."      

Consumer, privacy and public policy advocates are calling out this unfair and discriminatory component of Prop 24:

  • "Prop 24 allows companies to use and share your personal information without getting your permission – and then charge more when you ask for privacy." Jacob Snow, ACLU of Northern Californiahttps://noon24ca.org/what-experts-are-saying/
  • "Prop 24 expands the ability, which already exists in the CCPA, for businesses to provide inferior service for consumers who don't pay to protect their confidential information, and superior service for Californians who do pay." League of Women Voters of Californiahttps://lwvc.org/vote/elections/ballot-recommendations/prop-24consumer-data-privacy
  • "CPRA [Prop 24] could have ensured that consumers can't be charged higher prices or discriminated against simply for exercising their privacy rights… The CPRA [Prop 24] misses the mark on both counts."  Maureen Mahoney, Consumer Reportshttps://iapp.org/news/a/cpra-promises-short-term-consumer-benefits-long-term-uncertainty/
  • "Prop 24 would expand 'pay for privacy' schemes. Specifically, the initiative would exempt "loyalty clubs" from the CCPA's existing limit on businesses charging different prices to consumers who exercise their privacy rights. See Sec. 125(a)(3). This change would allow a business to withhold a discount from a consumer, unless the consumer lets the business harvest granular data about their shopping habits, and then profit on disclosure of that data to other businesses….Unfortunately, pay-for-privacy schemes pressure all Californians to surrender their privacy rights. Worse, because of our society's glaring economic inequalities, these schemes will unjustly lead to a society of privacy "haves" and "have-nots."  Electronic Frontiers Foundation, https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/07/why-eff-doesnt-support-cal-prop-24
  • "Proposition 24 asks you to vote for what is in effect a privacy poll tax." Tracy Rosenberg, Media Alliancehttps://media-alliance.org/2020/09/prop-24-actually-pokes-holes-in-data-privacy-protections/
  • "We urge voters to reject Proposition 24… It appears that Prop 24 would allow businesses to create new 'pay for privacy' schemes. Tech companies could downgrade service to those who cannot or will not pay an extra fee. This is unfair to low-income consumers, seniors and people of color who are already struggling to afford essential high-speed internet connections while enduring a pandemic and massive unemployment." Linda Sherry, Consumer Action. https://www.consumer-action.org/press/articles/consumer-action-opposes-california-proposition-24

"AT&T test-marketed charging broadband internet customers an extra $29 per month to protect the privacy of their personal data. It withdrew the privacy surcharge for the moment, following a firestorm of criticism. Privacy is a fundamental fight of the people. Voters should reject Prop 24 and tell big tech that privacy is not a luxury item for the wealthy," Richard Holober, Consumer Federation of California stated. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prop-24-is-a-pay-for-privacy-scheme-experts-warn-301142434.html

SOURCE Californians for Real Privacy - No on Proposition 24

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.24
1.90 %
UBS Group 10.30
1.73 %
Sika 226.30
0.89 %
Geberit 545.80
0.55 %
LafargeHolcim 41.99
0.48 %
ABB 23.45
-0.59 %
Swisscom 488.60
-0.73 %
Novartis 79.91
-0.73 %
Alcon 52.30
-0.76 %
Roche Hldg G 315.15
-1.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.09.20
Vontobel: Unilever: Konsumgüterriese geht geeint in die Zukunft
30.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
30.09.20
SMI sackt nach gutem Wochenstart wieder ab
30.09.20
QE Link to Gold, Silver and Tech Stocks?
29.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG, Helvetia Holding AG
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Erste Hinweise: Apple könnte das neue iPhone 12 schon im Oktober präsentieren
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Wall Street letztlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Remdesivir: EU-Staaten sollen ab Oktober nachbestellen können - Gilead-Aktie dennoch im Minus
US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Leclanché steigert Umsatz in der ersten Jahreshälfte um 52 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Am heimischen Markt herrschte am Mittwoch Zurückhaltung. Der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. An der Wall Street war die Stimmung positiv. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB