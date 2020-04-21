21.04.2020 19:45:00

Promoting Non-core Services alongside FMC: Strategy Analysis of 6 European Operators - A1 Telekom, Movistar, Orange, Plus, Telekom Slovenije and VodafoneZiggo

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Promoting New Services alongside FMC in Europe: Case Studies and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • What are the key non-core services offered by converged operators across Europe?
  • How are these offers structured and incorporated into telecoms convergence offers?
  • How successful have non-core services been?

European operators that are promoting fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) are looking to expand the scope of their offers by introducing non-traditional services to their portfolios. Operators can improve revenue prospects and manage churn by introducing complementary services such as smart home solutions through their FMC offers.

This report analyses the strategies of six European operators that promote non-core services alongside fixed-mobile convergence (FMC).

It is based on several sources:

  • Internal research including the Telecoms Market Matrix, European Core Forecasts, and various pricing trackers
  • Operators' public announcements, press releases, annual reports, and financial statements

Who Should Read This Report?

  • This report will be of interest to anyone involved in strategy initiatives within an operator (for example, strategy teams and new business teams).
  • It will also be of interest to third-party organisations that are interested in partnering with an operator to provide a non-core telecoms service.

Topics Covered

  • Executive Summary
  • Analysis
  • Case Studies
  • Appendix

    • Companies Mentioned

    • A1 Telekom (Austria)
    • Movistar (Spain)
    • Orange (France)
    • Plus (Poland)
    • Telekom Slovenije (Slovenia)
    • VodafoneZiggo (Netherlands)

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37n894

    Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

    Media Contact:

    Research and Markets
    Laura Wood, Senior Manager
    press@researchandmarkets.com

    For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
    Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promoting-non-core-services-alongside-fmc-strategy-analysis-of-6-european-operators---a1-telekom-movistar-orange-plus-telekom-slovenije-and-vodafoneziggo-301044581.html

    SOURCE Research and Markets

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Sika 164.60
    		2.49 %
    Roche Hldg G 335.70
    		0.36 %
    Givaudan 3’282.00
    		-0.24 %
    Lonza Grp 418.00
    		-1.55 %
    Adecco Group 41.33
    		-1.62 %
    ABB 16.51
    		-3.96 %
    CS Group 7.63
    		-4.31 %
    The Swatch Grp 188.40
    		-4.56 %
    UBS Group 8.99
    		-4.68 %
    Swiss Re 70.36
    		-10.60 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    15:13
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    12:35
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
    09:44
    		Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
    08:05
    		Stimmung leicht gedämpft
    20.04.20
    		Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
    20.04.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    20.04.20
    		Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    20.04.20
    		Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
    17.04.20
    		Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
    16.04.20
    		Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
    mehr
    Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Historischer Ölpreiseinbruch: US-Öl-Kontrakt erstmals negativ
    Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
    Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
    Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
    Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
    Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
    US-Börsen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
    Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
    Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
    Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Börsen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
    Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex folgten am Dienstag den negativen Vorgaben aus den USA und Asien. Die Wall Street weist kräftige Abschläge aus. Auch an den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB