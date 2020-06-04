Promises Behavioral Health Announces the Addition of the Illness Management and Recovery Model to Its Family of Treatment Facilities

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Promises Behavioral Health, a growing provider of comprehensive behavioral health and substance abuse treatment services has announced the addition of the Illness Management and Recovery program to its family of treatment facilities. The program will be integrated into the larger treatment curriculum at each facility to provide programming that covers the needs for both addiction and mental health recovery.

Illness Management and Recovery (IMR) is an evidence-based treatment option that addresses acute psychiatric disorders for those struggling with profound depression, anxiety, bipolar, or schizophrenia. Many clients working through addiction have a tendency for strong co-occurrence with these mental health illnesses and underlying trauma. By adding IMR to Promises' family of treatment centers, they are able to broaden their range of services and offer a higher level of psychiatric education and management by providing structured coping tools. In this way, clients are empowered with the knowledge of their own illness and have better control of how to maintain a higher level of health.

"My hope is that our staff at our treatment facilities feel that they have the tools to treat these complex cases and that the perception in the community is that we don't just focus on addiction treatment," remarked Tiffany Dzioba, Corporate Director of Clinical Services.

Tiffany goes on, "We are aiming to drive toward a more scientific and evidence-based approach to treatment for all disorders, no matter if that is mental health, addiction, or trauma. It's our goal to raise the bar on offering sophisticated treatment."

By implementing a more co-occurring approach towards treatment, Promises Behavioral Health and its family of addiction and mental health treatment facilities can work towards a more cohesive curriculum that empowers clients to heal through education, management and self-advocacy.

About Promises Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health is a family of behavioral health programs with regional brands such as The Right Step, The Ranch, and Promises. The company currently operates facilities across Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. Promises offers comprehensive, innovative treatment for substance abuse, sexual addiction, trauma, eating disorders, and other mental health disorders. Through its programs, the company is committed to delivering clinically sophisticated treatment that promotes permanent lifestyle change, not only for the patient but for the entire family network. For more information, please visit http://www.PromisesBehavioralHealth.com.

