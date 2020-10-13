Prominent Training Organization Awarded $15M in Grants to Conduct Two Family-Strengthening Projects

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Relationships California (HRC), the nation's largest Healthy Marriage/Responsible Fatherhood (HMRF) education non-profit, has won grants from the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to carry out two new five-year projects: REFRAME, focusing on Healthy Marriages, and Cal-FIRE, promoting Responsible Fatherhood.

"I'm extremely excited by the opportunity we now have to expand our HMRF services over the next five years," says HRC President Patty Howell. "I'm also extremely proud of our team for achieving this rare distinction of being awarded two ACF grants in one cycle."

This is the fifth round of ACF funding HRC has received over the past 15 years, bringing the total in Federal support to $42.6M.

"This renewed funding from ACF shows the trust that HRC has developed with our Federal partners, and their confidence that we will continue to provide impactful programming to couples and fathers in need of relationship support," affirms HRC Vice President and REFRAME/Cal-FIRE Project Director K. Jason Krafsky.

HRC will receive $1.5M a year each for five years for the REFRAME and Cal-FIRE projects. Both initiatives will build on the success of the R3 Academy, the project HRC conducted for the recent five-year ACF-funded Responsible Fatherhood grant that wrapped up on September 29.

"The R3 Academy pioneered a comprehensive approach to Fatherhood activities, encompassing programs and support services to equip fathers to succeed at their three most important relationships (the "3 Rs"): with their child, with their partner/co-parent, and at work," Krafsky explains. "We will take all of the tools and best practices developed over the past five years and apply them to these new projects. We also will respond to the current COVID-19 realities by developing livestream and online on-demand courses. Taking our service delivery in this direction is an exciting new chapter for HRC that will enable us to serve families both in California and beyond."

HRC has served over 200,000 individuals during the past 15 years with innovative HMRF programming that teaches participants the communication and problem-solving skills that are key to establishing and maintaining healthy, successful relationships in all areas of life. For more information, visit www.RelationshipsCA.org.

