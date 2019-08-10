Prominent Orange County Business Attorney Gregory G. Brown Named to 2019 Super Lawyers® List for 10th Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., August 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prominent Business Trial Lawyer Gregory G. Brown has again, for the 10th year in a row, been named by California Super Lawyers® magazine as top attorney in California. Only five percent of the lawyers in the state are named by Super Lawyers. Each year, Super Lawyers undertakes a rigorous multi-phase selection process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by attorney-led research staff, a peer review of candidates by practice area, and a good-standing and disciplinary check.

Brown is a founding partner of the Irvine, California based Business Law & Litigation Firm of Brown & Charbonneau, LLP. Brown's practice focuses on complex business disputes, including those in the areas of contract actions, fraud cases, trade secret litigation, trust litigation, commercial contract disputes, intellectual property disputes, unfair competition, false advertising, shareholder derivative actions, corporate litigation, complex dissolution actions, real estate & construction, and professional liability suits.

Brown said, "It is an honor to be named to the Super Lawyers list once again. I have been practicing law in Orange County for a long time, and it still excites me as much today, as it did when I first started. I count myself really lucky to be able to do a job that I'm so passionate about, which also allows me to help others solve problems every day. To be recognized for my efforts in doing so is really humbling."

Brown is a State Bar Certified Trial Specialist and a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). He has received numerous awards for his successes, including the prestigious Martindale-Hubbell "AV Rating" (signifying the highest level of legal ability and professional ethics), selection to Best Lawyers (top 1%), and the "Superb 10.0/10.0" Avvo Rating. Brown's cases and many trial victories have been featured in the L.A. Times, Forbes, San Diego Union-Tribune, and the Orange County Register.

Notable recent successes include a $4,800,000 settlement following a multimillion-dollar trial win on behalf of plaintiffs South Orange County Water Authority (SOCWA) and its affiliates, which include the City of Laguna Beach, South Coast Water District, and Emerald Bay Service District. The settlement also provided for the payment by defendant Moulton Niguel Water District (MNWD) of $2,700,000 in attorneys' fees and a permanent injunction prohibiting wrongful conduct in the future. The case was examined in both in the LA Times and the Laguna Beach Independent.

Brown & Charbonneau, LLP has earned a lasting reputation for being hard hitting, aggressive litigators and trial specialists. Brown and his colleagues practice business litigation, commercial litigation, real estate litigation, and complex/high net worth family law matters throughout Southern California. Learn more at http://www.bc-llp.com

