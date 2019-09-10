Prominent Health Technologist John Halamka, MD, Joins PatientPing Advisory Board

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing, the nation's leading care collaboration platform, today announced that John D. Halamka, MD, MS, has joined the company as a strategic advisor. An established physician executive and innovator with decades of experience as a clinician and chief information officer, Dr. Halamka currently serves as Executive Director of the Health Technology Exploration Center of Beth Israel Lahey Health.

"Dr. Halamka is one of the most influential technologists of our generation and we are honored to have someone of his caliber join the PatientPing team," said Jay Desai, CEO, PatientPing. "John will help advance our mission of connecting providers, health systems and patients using innovative technology that enables real-time information exchange to make care more efficient, integrated and accessible for providers and health plans across the nation."

"I'm honored to be part of PatientPing and excited to assist with its strategy by sharing my policy, clinical and technological perspectives," said Dr. Halamka. "As a practicing emergency physician I witness firsthand how the lack of interoperability creates information gaps that are especially risky for patients in the ED. Transforming data into clinical action is a daunting challenge. The promise of real-time connectivity and coordination of care has been elusive until now and I'm excited to see the impact PatientPing will continue to make across the nation."

The new addition to the advisory team comes at a critical time as CMS and ONC look to advance interoperability across the nation by requiring providers and healthcare stakeholders to increase the sharing and use of electronic healthcare information. Dr. Halamka's policy, clinical and technological expertise will be invaluable as PatientPing continues to deliver improved solutions to its national network to help support these initiatives.

Dr. Halamka is the International Healthcare Innovation Professor at Harvard Medical School where he previously served as CIO. For more than two decades, Dr. Halamka served as the chief information officer (CIO) of the Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare System where he led technology implementation and operations for the organization's clinical, financial, administrative, research and educational areas.

He is chair of the New England Healthcare Exchange Network (NEHEN) where he oversees clinical and administrative data exchange in Eastern Massachusetts. He serves on the Massachusetts Healthcare IT Council and the Governor's Digital Health Council.

Dr. Halamka received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at Harbor–UCLA Medical Center. He has authored a dozen books on technology, hundreds of thought leadership articles and thousands of posts on the popular Geekdoctor blog. He was named to the HIMSS list of "50 Most Influential Technologists of the Past 50 Years" and to "CIO Magazine's" CIO Hall of Fame.

PatientPing is a Boston-based care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform allows providers to collaborate on shared patients through Pings–real-time notifications when patients receive care–and Stories–important patient context at the point of care–and allows provider organizations, payers, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage this real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com.

