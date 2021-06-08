SMI 11’647 0.1%  SPI 15’006 0.2%  Dow 34’654 0.1%  DAX 15’641 -0.2%  Euro 1.0921 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’096 0.0%  Gold 1’893 -0.4%  Bitcoin 29’346 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8966 -0.1%  Öl 72.4 1.2% 
08.06.2021 21:00:00

Prometeo Launches Its Payment API to Activate Payment Infrastructure Across LATAM

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometeo, the largest Open Banking API platform in Latin America (LATAM), today announces the launch of its Payment API for the LATAM market, a purpose-built solution that addresses the lack of automated and standardized infrastructure for payments and money management in LATAM. 

Prometeo is on a mission to create an open and connected financial market in LATAM. The launch of its Payment API enables transparent and efficient exchanges using banking infrastructure and API connectivity. The service is a "pay-per-bank" facilitator allowing digital money transfers and automated payments between financial institutions in LATAM, without credit card fees, delays, and complicated manual intervention. 

"The financial sector and the array of payment options in LATAM must be modernized as cash is still king. Prometeo tackles these issues and provides key infrastructure for financial companies operating across the financially underserved region," stated Ximena Aleman, co-founder and co-CEO at Prometeo. 

Prometeo's Payment API is already connected with banks that represent 80% of the market share in Colombia, Perú, and Ecuador. 

With the increased demand for fintech products due to the pandemic, Prometeo is committed to building a huge highway of financial information and payment initiation across financial institutions and LATAM countries to standardize and facilitate payment processes, transactions, and access to information.

By empowering companies through banking API, third-party financial service providers will accelerate their digital transformation strategies while consumers will receive better financial products, too: credit analysis development, bank account validation, centralized bill payments, financial education tools, electronic wallets, and payment tracking.

This product will be developed and the service will extend its reach throughout 2021, with new payment connections, to benefit many LATAM companies. For more information, see the Prometeo website.

About the company 

Prometeo is the largest Open Banking API platform in Latin America. It provides a single point of access to information, transactions, and payments across more than 33 financial institutions and 54 APIs in nine countries in LATAM, disrupting the financial sector. Prometeo helps companies access users' key information to help make better decisions and create 100% digital products.

CONTACT
Name: Ximena Aleman, Co-founder and Co-CEO
Phone: +598 98 219 339
Email: xaleman@prometeoapi.com

Links

LinkedIn 

Medium

Twitter

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prometeo-launches-its-payment-api-to-activate-payment-infrastructure-across-latam-301308299.html

SOURCE Prometeo

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

17:05 Lyxor: Expert´s View: So einfach lässt sich mit Green Bonds zu einer klimafreundlicheren Zukunft beitragen
16:04 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:27 BNP Paribas: Hebelprodukte auf Pinterest Inc. ab sofort handelbar über Swiss DOTS
13:23 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Baidu Inc
10:57 Vontobel: derimail - Geht der Aufschwung der Luxusindustrie weiter?
09:06 Marktüberblick: MDAX zeigt Stärke
07.06.21 Alexander Berger: Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV
04.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, gibt nähere Einblicke in die anstehende Bundestagswahl 2021 in Deutschland. Welche Parallelen sich zu der US-Wahl beobachten lassen und wie u.a. das Thema Umwelt und Steuern die Wahl beeinflussen könnte erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Bundestagswahl Deutschland 2021 – Update: Wer macht das Rennen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie schliesst leicht im Plus: UBS-Kunden greifen bei Digital-Angebot zu
Cathie Wood bleibt bullish: Der Bitcoin ist nicht mehr aufzuhalten
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
US-Behörde gibt erstmals grünes Licht für Alzheimer-Behandlung - Biogen-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Wall Street wenig bewegt -- SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Moderna-Aktie mit Kurssprung: EU-Zulassung von COVID-Impfstoff für Kinder beantragt
Lonza-Aktien mit neuem Allzeithoch
Trading Idee Idorsia: Ein wichtiger Erfolg
Nach Shell-Prozess: So wirkt sich das CO2-Urteil auf die Ölgiganten Chevron, Exxon & Co. aus
Trotz Krypto-Tweets: Analyst hält Elon Musk für Wettbewerbsvorteil für Tesla

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit