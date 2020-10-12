Promat Malaysia Announces Name Change to Etex Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Promat Malaysia Sdn Bhd, one of the world's leading passive fire protection manufacturers, with effects of 7th October 2020 changed its name to Etex Malaysia Sdn Bhd. The name change reflects the company's broader commitment to inspire ways of living through innovation.

The change is part of the Etex Group's initiative to unify and grow all commercial brands under the corporate branding and its strong global legacy in lightweight construction solutions such as plasterboards, fibre cement and passive fire protection.

Both Promat, the range of passive fire protection products, and Kalsi, the fibre cement building solutions, will continue and further strengthen its offerings to local and export markets in ASEAN under the new company name, Etex Malaysia.

"Our name change to Etex will elevate our global commitment to continuously improving our customers' quality of living with ever more effective lightweight solutions to meet the demand for high-quality building materials. Combined with Promat Malaysia principals, we strive to offer sustainable fire protection solutions that never compromise on safety for people and buildings", said Eric Yap, Director of Etex Malaysia.

Etex Group is an international building materials specialist headquartered in Belgium with more than 110 years of history along with presence in more than 42 countries will continue to inspire people around the world to build living spaces that are ever more safe, sustainable, smart and beautiful.

About Etex

Etex is an international building materials specialist; the company wants to inspire people around the world to build living spaces that are ever more safe, sustainable, smart and beautiful.

Founded in 1905, headquartered in Belgium, Etex is a family-owned company with over 13,000 employees globally. It operates 101 production sites in 42 countries and generated a revenue of EUR 2.9 billion and a REBITDA of EUR 483 million in 2019. Etex fosters a collaborative and caring culture, a pioneering spirit and a passion to always do better for its customers.

Building on its experience and global market needs, the company strives to improve its customers quality of living with ever more effective lightweight solutions. Its three R&D centres support five global sales divisions:

Building Performance: dry construction solutions including plasterboards and fibre cement boards, plasters and formulated products, passive fire protection and associated products.

Exteriors: a range of aesthetic fibre cement materials for use in agriculture, architectural and residential exteriors.

Residential Roofing: concrete and clay roof systems including tiles and roofing components.

Industry: fire protection and high performance insulation products for the construction and OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) industries.

New Ways: high-tech offsite modular solutions based on wood and steel framing

Etex is Inspiring Ways of Living, for more information, please visit our website: www.etexgroup.com

