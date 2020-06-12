12.06.2020 02:45:00

ProManage Announces the Addition of New Senior Vice President

CHICAGO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-based Dan Cassidy has joined the leadership team at ProManage as Senior Vice President and Senior Consultant. The new role was created to enhance ProManage's already deep bench of investment expertise.

Cassidy has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He founded and helmed the investment and actuarial consulting firm Cassidy Retirement Group, eventually merging the business with P-Solve (now River and Mercantile Solutions) in 2012. He remained with River and Mercantile Solutions as Managing Director, guiding multinational pension and 401(k) plans, corporate 401(k) plans, and US-focused 403(b) plans.

Specializing in integrated, cutting-edge approaches to pension risk management, Cassidy has been invited to share his strategies through numerous conferences and publications. His articles have been seen in Financial Analysts Journal and Benefits Magazine. He authored A Manager's Guide to Strategic Retirement Plan Management (Wiley, 2006) and, along with others, was awarded a patent for a defined contribution default benchmark (#8,650,109).

"We are extremely well-positioned to deliver the kind of advice that helps clients navigate today's challenges, making this the optimal time to bring Dan aboard," said Tony Sabos, Chief Executive Officer of ProManage.

ProManage leverages the principles of behavior finance to create retirement and financial wellness solutions that are customized to their clients.

"Dan has shown himself to be the right fit for our people-driven culture and I'm confident that his leadership and rich experience in the retirement industry will play a vital role as we continue to expand our offerings," Sabos continued.

About ProManage: 
As an experienced provider of Retirement Managed Accounts, ProManage customizes their approach to each client organization and their employee demographics. ProManage applies their unique and consultative approach to their managed account service for defined contribution savings plans, retirement investment advice, metrics and guidance for plan sponsors, and holistic financial wellness support. ProManage is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. For more information about ProManage, please visit the company's website at http://www.promanageplan.com.

Media Contact:
Tony Sabos
Phone: 630.926.8096
Email: tsabos@promanageplan.com

